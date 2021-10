At age 15, Kara Robinson was abducted at gunpoint by a serial killer from her friend’s front yard in Columbia, S.C. – and her first instinct was to survive. Nearly 20 years later, she’s now sharing the story of her abduction in a new true-crime documentary on Oxygen and Hulu titled "Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story." It features first-hand accounts from Robinson herself, as well as her family, friends and the investigators who were involved in her case.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO