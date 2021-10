With two weeks to go until the UN Climate Conference kicks off in Glasgow, US climate envoy John Kerry the global confab may end without meeting the global target for cutting fossil fuel emissions.Mr Kerry, who spoke to the Associated Press for an interview on Wednesday, noted that many US allies — including the EU and Japan — have made ambitious pledges to hasten their cuts in greenhouse gas emissions in response to entreaties from him and other Biden administration officials. Yet the former secretary of state stopped short of predicting that the world’s leaders would agree on a...

UNITED NATIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO