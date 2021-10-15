CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Ravens who pose biggest threat to Chargers

By Gavino Borquez
 10 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Here are a few players on the Ravens that the Bolts must hone in on to come out victorious.

QB Lamar Jackson

The Chargers have faced some of the league’s top signal-callers early on, with Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr and now Jackson, who has imprinted himself in the MVP conversation. After being given the label of a running back who can pass by many early on in his career, Jackson has shown that he is the real deal at the position. A threat with both his arm and legs, Jackson has been one of the most challenging players in the league to effectively prepare for. He will look to build off a big performance in the Ravens’ Week 5 overtime win over the Colts, in which he completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

WR Marquise Brown

Baltimore possesses the league’s most explosive offense, and a good chunk of the credit goes to Brown. The third-year wideout has given opposing secondaries fits with his track speed and improved route-running. His 451 receiving yards rank eighth and his five touchdowns are tied for second-most in the league. In addition, his nine receptions of 20-plus yards are also tied for second-most. Head coach Brandon Staley’s defense, which prioritizes eliminating deep passes, will need to be at its best.

TE Mark Andrews

Andrews was given a contract extension earlier this season and since then, he has shown that he was worth every penny. He is coming off his biggest performance of the year, in which he caught 11 of 13 targets for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Through five games, Andrews has amassed 400 yards, which is most among tight ends. The Chargers have struggled against players at the position, they have also allowed 4 touchdowns to tight ends, which is tied for the highest mark in the league.

DL Calais Campbell

Arguably the Ravens’ best defensive player lies in the trenches. Campbell, the 14-year veteran, has been a terror to opposing offensive lines. Playing from four different alignments and wreaking havoc as a pass-rusher and run defender, Campbell has posted 18 quarterback pressures, 12 hurries and 10 stops. For a Chargers front that’s thin on the right side, given the absences of Oday Aboushi and Bryan Bulaga, Michael Schofield and Storm Norton must be on their A-game.

EDGE Odafe Oweh

Baltimore struck gold in the first round with Oweh. The former Penn State product has three sacks and two forced fumbles, and he leads all NFL rookies in quarterback pressures with 18. His explosive first step and freakish length and agility have made it difficult to counter. Rashawn Slater, who has the lowest pressure rate allowed among rookie tackles (4.5%), will have another tough test.

NFL
