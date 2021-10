Very Good Food Co. Inc. , a plant-based food company, announced Thursday that it will launch a pilot program in China at the beginning of 2022. The program will include meat alternative items under The Very Good Butchers label. The company also produces food under the The Very Good Cheese Co. brand. Very Good Food began trading on the Nasdaq this week. Shares have been halved, down 51% for the year to date, while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.2% for the period.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO