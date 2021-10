Saturday's DC FanDome virtual convention brought a slew of updates for upcoming movies and television shows, including HBO Max's Batgirl. The film will finally bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) to life in a modern cinematic context, something that fans have been wanting to see for quite some time. While the film is still in the pre-production stage, FanDome did deliver a piece of concept art, and it happened to tease a meaningful location in Barbara's world. The concept art shows Batgirl posed on top of a gargoyle in Gotham City — a gargoyle that is attached to a clock tower building. In the comics, the clock tower is often regarded to be Barbara's base of operations both as Batgirl and as Oracle — and also the base of operations for the Birds of Prey, the team Barbara forms with Black Canary, Huntress, and other heroes in the DC universe.

