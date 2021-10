(KNSI) — A 20-year-old Sartell man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk, hitting another vehicle, and driving off. According to the criminal complaint, a man was driving in the roundabout at County Road 1 and Heritage Drive in Sartell Sunday evening about 7:30 when he was hit from behind by a truck. He said the truck went around him and continued on Heritage Drive to Roberts Road and parked in a garage at an apartment complex. The driver said he confronted a young man who said he was not in an accident and didn’t know what the driver was talking about. Then he said he would go get his insurance information but went into the apartment and never came out.

SARTELL, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO