Our Beloved Holiday Swap is Back-& Better Than Ever

By Rebecca Firkser
Connecticut Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the most wonderful time of the year: the Food52 Holiday Swap is back for 2021. And...

www.ctpost.com

Connecticut Post

Sourdough Cider Doughnuts Put Everyone in the Fall Spirit

The Perfect Loaf is a column from software engineer turned bread expert (and Food52's Resident Bread Baker) Maurizio Leo. Maurizio is here to show us all things naturally leavened, enriched, yeast-risen, you name it—basically, every vehicle to slather a lot of butter on. Today, he’s discussing how to make one of fall’s finest apple cider doughnuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
westchestermagazine.com

Rye’s Shopping Scene Is Better Than Ever With These 4 Stores

Ever-chic already, the city of Rye becomes even more shoppable with new-in small businesses that make it easy to support local. With its walkable streets and plenty of foot traffic, Rye is the ideal spot to maintain a small biz. Over the past year, the city’s retail scene has expanded and morphed, with some welcome new additions and changes.
RYE, NY
12tomatoes.com

Halloween Trees Are Back And Better Than Ever This Year

When most of us think about decorating our home with a tree, the first thing we think of is Christmas. After all, most people who celebrate Christmas will have a tree in their home, although some of them may be artificial. Now that Halloween is on the horizon, people want...
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Housing Markets#Swap#No Lle
RunnersWorld

The Best Inversion Tables to Make Your Back Feel Better Than Ever

An inversion table might not be the first thing that comes to mind when furnishing your home gym, but it could be the one with the greatest impact. Inversion tables are most commonly used by people with back pain as they can reduce and even eliminate discomfort from chronic back pain, sciatica, and herniated disks. Even if you have a healthy back, an inversion table can help to improve your posture, release stress, and stretch out your spine after a day at the office. Since there are quite a few options out there, we have chosen some of our favorites, and highlighted their best features below.
FITNESS
Connecticut Post

5 ways to enjoy the holidays without breaking your budget

(BPT) - A new survey reveals that Americans say the holidays will give them something positive to look forward to, after many people had to curtail last year’s holiday celebrations due to the pandemic. In the new 2021 Coinstar Holiday Survey, respondents said that while gift buying may go down this year (one-third plan to buy fewer gifts), people overall are looking for more activities that bring them holiday joy — as they still manage their budgets.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? This gorilla has better moves than you ever will

THE DANCE FLOOR — I remember very vividly being 9 years old and seeing "West Side Story" for the first time. Something about that movie made me realize how athletic and cool dancing is. Maybe it was the leaps and twists the actors were doing, but I thought it was awesome.
ANIMALS
averyjournal.com

Woolly Worm Festival back and better than ever this weekend

BANNER ELK — After a scaled-down year due to COVID-19, the Woolly Worm Festival is returning to downtown Banner Elk to full crowds this weekend. This year’s 44th annual Banner Elk’s Woolly Worm Festival, sponsored by the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club and Avery County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.
BANNER ELK, NC
Spinal Column

Bonadeo Farms, back and better than before

As Halloween creeps around the corner, more businesses are turning over a new leaf with COVID guidelines waning away. The folks at Bonadeo Farms in Highland are eagerly lurking around the corner for the public’s arrival. During the Day. “We offer a corn maze and hayrides during the day,” says...
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
thezoereport.com

Beyoncé’s Artist Series With Peloton Is Back — And Bigger Than Ever

In the fall of 2020, fitness company Peloton announced a multi-year partnership with Beyoncé. The news had fans going wild — and being that the singer-songwriter was then the most-requested artist by the brand’s global community, it’s no surprise that the collaboration was a hit. It’s also no surprise that Peloton is keeping the partnership going in a big way. In fact, the exercise platform just announced its latest installment of the Beyoncé Artist Series, which launches Oct. 19 as Peloton's most extensive one to date.
FITNESS
vg247.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Three classic shooters now better than ever

Crysis Remastered Trilogy brings three iconic first-person shooters to PC and consoles on October 15, featuring a host of visual upgrades and hundreds of performance improvements that make them look and feel better than ever. Each game has been painstakingly remastered, relaunching what were already technological feats when they first released into the modern AAA space.
VIDEO GAMES
njmom.com

Six Flags Fright Fest is Back and Spookier Than Ever

If you’re a fan of Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, like my family is, then you know that Six Flags Fright Fest is the place to go during the Halloween season. The last time we took a trip to Six Flags was way before the pandemic, so my son and his friends were more than pumped to go to Fright Fest this year. It didn’t disappoint—after a night of being spooked and catching our favorite rides, we all agree that Six Flags Fright Fest is on the top of our list for Halloween fun. Read on for more on what we did and what to know if you go between now and Halloween.
JACKSON, NJ

