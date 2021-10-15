CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: High school football scores. Braves vs. Dodgers, 8 tonight on TBS. Berry, Shorter both home today. UGA hosts undefeated Kentucky; Tech off.

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOL. This week’s scores:. Darlington scores late TD, beats Christian Heritage, 28-24. Fannin County...

#Tbs#Uga#Christian Heritage#Woodland#Cass#Sonoraville#Rockmart#Chattooga#Trion#Best Academy#Coosa#Unity Christian#Mcclellan Baseball#The Atlanta Braves#Mlb Dodgers#Giants#Astros#Red Sox#American League
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Falcons win on last-second Koo field goal, now 3-3. John McClellan's picks for this Friday; plus playoff snapshot. Latest high school, college rankings. Charlie Morton to pitch for Braves in game one of the World Series Tuesday night.

Truett's Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Closer look at post-season playoffs plus who will win this Friday. McClellan. AJC weekly high school...
