There is no more poignant or sorrowful manifestation of climate change than a Giant Sequoia burning down. The most ancient of these majestic trees are well over 2,000 years old. Just think: This means that trees alive today were already living at the time of Jesus. It also means that today’s seedlings, if they are allowed to grow to maturity, will still be alive in the year 4,000. That's a big if.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO