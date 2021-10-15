Fourth Season Of ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ To Hit Netflix In December

“The Sinner” has been an underrated procedural for the last three seasons, given a slight jolt of life by ranking in the top ten on Netflix when its last outing dropped there. Will the Netflix buzz for this solid mystery series lead to ratings when the fourth season premieres tomorrow night, October 13th, on USA? Only time will tell, but true fans of the critically acclaimed show may be a little startled by a shift in tone for this year’s outing. Something has changed in the very structure of “The Sinner,” a show that distinguished itself for three years by being more of a whydunit instead of a whodunit. The incredible series premiere featured a woman stabbing a man to death on a crowded beach. There was no question as to the identity of the killer. And the subsequent seasons followed a similar formula in that motive became the driving force of the mystery instead of merely finding the right suspect. Season four returns the show’s emphasis on trauma but it feels more like “The Killing” than previous years of “The Sinner” in the way it swirls its mystery around a fog-shrouded island.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO