Relationship Advice

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greene Reach Divorce Settlement

By Brenda Alexander
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox and Brian Austin Greene's marriage is officially over. TMZ reports the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, and the former Transformers star have reached a divorce settlement. All that's left to do is for a judge to sign off, which can happen any day now. The former couple were married...

Elle

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox opened up about the contrast between how she sees herself and how the world sees her. The Jennifer's Body actor gave an honest, wide-ranging joint interview with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), speaking with British GQ Style about the inner self she has hidden during her Hollywood career, and her mental health in general. In the interview, she revealed that she has body dysmorphia, a pattern of obsessing over the flaws one sees in their own appearance.
International Business Times

Tori Spelling Seething Outside Lawyer's Office Amid Divorce Rumors

Tori Spelling recently fueled rumors that she and her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott, may be getting a divorce. On Monday, Spelling, 48, was photographed looking livid while talking to someone on her cellphone outside a lawyer's office in Los Angeles. She also carried a notepad that seemingly pointed to an impending divorce as it showed that a discussion about "custody," "support" and "assets" was in her schedule for the day, Page Six reported.
InsideHook

So, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Super Weird

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will not leave me alone. Every time I look at my social media feeds, they’re staring back at me, looking hot at an award show or hanging out with fellow “it couple” Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian or wearing each other’s blood around their necks. I’m not entirely sure why this particular couple has been thrust so heavily upon us by the media, but I can usually just scroll past their sexy smoldering faces and go about my day. Until approximately three days ago when I, along with the rest of the internet, came across the couple’s joint profile for British GQ headlined: “True romance: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Hollywood’s hottest new power couple.”
Page Six

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is married

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, has tied the knot. “We’re married,” Meadow, 22, captioned video from her wedding Friday afternoon on Instagram, revealing that she wed Louis Thornton-Allan after a two-month engagement. Vogue reports that the wedding took place “earlier this month” without giving an exact...
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Reveals Machine Gun Kelly Reached Out To Her Fiancé After Trashing Movie With Megan Fox

The premiere of Megan Fox’s latest movie, a crime thriller co-starring Bruce Willis, had a lot more drama to speak of besides what's in the actual movie. The director's fiancée, Lala Kent, who also stars in Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, was accused of shading the Jennifer's Body actress for not attending the event. Then Machine Gun Kelly got in some hot water for trashing the film's lack of, um, cinematic quality that same day. (Despite his criticisms, the rapper only had a brief role in the movie.) Nevertheless, Kent revealed that Machine Gun Kelly reached out to her fiancé, Randall Emmett, after the hoopla.
Syracuse.com

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew; ‘NCIS’ star exits show; more: Buzz

‘Real Housewives’ star marries Biden’s nephew. Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King married Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, in Pennsylvania on Monday. ET reports the president attended the intimate ceremony at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Penn., where Biden’s sister and her husband Jack Owens live. King, who has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds of MLB fame, was on five seasons of “RHOC” and also appeared on shows like “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Watch What Happens Live. She told Brides magazine that she met Cuffe on a dating app and quickly started planning a future together. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Head To Dinner With His Kids After He Finalizes Divorce

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green finalized their divorce via court docs on Oct. 15 after a decade long marriage. Brian Austin Green, 47, and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 36, enjoyed some family time with his kids! The couple and his three sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 — whom he shares with ex Megan Fox, 35 — were spotted heading to Bui Sushi off of Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, Oct. 16. Sharna was dressed in a lemon printed romper, while Brian stayed casual in a gray skinny sweatpant and white t-shirt.
Us Weekly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Give Each Other Matching Ink: ‘F—king Best Tattoo’

Twinning tattoos for these twin flames! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking their love affair to the next level by giving each other matching ink. And get this: their design of choice, which reads, “the darkest fairytale,” is a special shout out to the beginning of their relationship. In a Monday, October 11, interview with GQ British Style, the 35-year-old actress explained that the phrase “alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other.”
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Brian Austin Green's Children

Brian Austin Green has been a fixture in Hollywood since the early 1990s thanks to "Beverly Hills, 90210," the hit teen soap that helped launch him into fame. While Green never quite reached movie star status, he has managed to maintain a steady career over the years by making several appearances on different TV shows.
Highsnobiety

The Megan Fox Renaissance Is Doomed

I love her performance in Jennifer's Body, a culture-shifting film that recently reentered the spotlight for its sly critique of the patriarchy. I love her insanely relatable assertion, "I have no friends and I never leave my house." (Hot people are antisocial, too!) I love her unbothered attitude and no-holds-barred...
Hello Magazine

Brian Austin Green's terrifying health battle in his own words

Dancing with the Stars' Brian Austin Green faced a petrifying health scare back in 2014 after being involved in a car accident. Brian and his then wife Megan Fox were involved in the incident after a drunk driver smashed into their car, and the actor felt thankful to be alive, but suffered from vertigo as a result.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

