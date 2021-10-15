Save Our Stages! Mask Up!

St. GEORGE, UT – Since 1958, professional performing arts at its best has been brought to our community through the Celebrity Concert Series of Dixie State University. Vocalists, orchestras, soloists and instrumental groups, dancers, magicians, and acrobats from around the globe have graced the stage of the Cox Auditorium to entertain, inspire and educate us. Many of the artists have bid us to reminisce, especially when we are invited to sing along on favorite tunes from yesteryear. Youth are exposed to exceptional talent, providing an incentive to develop their own talents. The cultural arts are every bit as important as other aspects of a well-rounded education. Our Dixie pioneer ancestors knew this well and supported the arts from the outset while taming this harsh desert environment.
Comments / 0