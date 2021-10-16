CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Chilly Tonight, Sunny And Cool Weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist
 9 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers and clouds move away tonight, allowing for fast-falling temperatures, sending temperatures down into the 40s.

(Credit: CBS)

Unlimited sunshine this weekend with gusty winds and seasonably cool conditions.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: GRADUAL CLEARING. LOW 45.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 60.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.

(Credit: CBS)

