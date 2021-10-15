CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins sign D McAvoy to 8-year, $76 million extension

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 10 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has big plans...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

bostonhockeynow.com

Are The Bruins And McAvoy As Close As We Think?

Are the Boston Bruins really that close on a contract extension for defenseman Charlie McAvoy?. On Wednesday, Boston Bruins President Cam Neely dropped a newsworthy nugget with the media on McAvoy contract talks that immediately got downplayed by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. “Don [Sweeney] and [Bruins assistant GM] Evan...
NHL
NBC Sports

Salary breakdown of McAvoy's massive Bruins contract extension, per reports

Charlie McAvoy is going to be a Boston Bruins player for a long time. The B's and McAvoy reportedly have agreed to an eight-year, $76 million contract with a salary cap hit of $9.5 million, first reported by longtime NHL insider Bob McKenzie. It's the largest contract in Bruins history...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Charlie McAvoy, Bruins Agree to 8-Year Contract Worth $9.5M per Season

The Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy reached an agreement Friday on an eight-year, $76 million contract extension. The deal is done.<a href="https://twitter.com/CMcAvoy44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMcAvoy44</a> is a Boston Bruin for eight more years!<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/HFwTKp76Kd">https://t.co/HFwTKp76Kd</a> <a href="https://t.co/5oJmNlLj7B">pic.twitter.com/5oJmNlLj7B</a>. McAvoy has established himself as one of the NHL's best two-way defensemen since making his...
NHL
chatsports.com

Bruins tweak pecking order with massive extension for Charlie McAvoy

Charlie McAvoy has broken free of the Boston Bruins' internal hierarchy. McAvoy reached a maximum-term eight-year extension with the Bruins on Friday worth $76 million. It's the richest deal in team history, and will pay the star defenseman $9.5 million annually through the 2029-2030 season. McAvoy is also scheduled to...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Charlie McAvoy Signs Richest Deal in Boston Bruins History

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is sticking in Boston and has signed the richest deal in franchise history with an eight-year, $76 million contract extension completed on Friday. It’s an extension that will offer the Bruins McAvoy’s best years in the league and if he maintains where he’s at now, he’ll be worth every penny.
NHL
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Extension Great Value For Both Defenseman, Bruins

Bruins president Cam Neely and Don Sweeney both hinted at an extension getting done with Charlie McAvoy in the near future, and they decided to cross the T’s and dot the I’s just one day before Boston opened its season. McAvoy and the Bruins agreed to an eight-year contract extension...
NHL
dirtywatermedia.com

McAvoy extension good for player and team

News broke on Friday morning that the Bruins had signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to an 8-year deal worth $9.5 million per season. This is a good deal for both McAvoy and the Bruins. McAvoy gets top of the market value and the Bruins lock up a perennial Norris-Trophy candidate through the majority of his prime.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Canadiens Sign Nick Suzuki to 8-Year Extension

The Montreal Canadiens were able to lock in a huge piece of their core on Tuesday, signing Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract with an AAV of $7.875 million. Suzuki, 22, has played in two NHL seasons to this point and has taken massive strides in each. In his rookie campaign, he recorded an impressive 13 goals and 41 points in 71 games. He then really impressed in the playoff bubble that same year with four goals and seven points in 10 contests. He followed up the great rookie year with an even better sophomore season, posting 15 goals and 41 points in 56 games. Once again, he was money come playoffs, as he put up a team-leading seven goals and 16 points in 22 games.
NHL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Predators sign D Mattias Ekholm to 4-year, $25 million deal

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million extension, keeping him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The Predators announced the contract Wednesday at a news conference. General Manager David Poile called Ekholm a foundational piece for the Predators and said they couldn't be happier...
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Islanders D Ryan Pulock agrees to 8-year extension

The New York Islanders and defenseman Ryan Pulock agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension. Pulock confirmed the extension Thursday morning, per amNY. TSN reported the deal was worth nearly $50 million. "It's exciting," Pulock said. "I just wanted to really be able to focus on this season and...
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL

