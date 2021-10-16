CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hughes scores 2, lifts Devils past Blackhawks in OT

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xMsG_0cSumStP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGT0b_0cSumStP00

Not only did defenseman Dougie Hamilton pay instant dividends for the New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes had a game worthy of a No. 1 overall pick.

Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime, the high-priced Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and New Jersey posted a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks after blowing a late two-goal lead on Friday night.

“I mean it was awesome,” said Hamilton, who signed a seven-year, $63 million free-agent contract in the offseason. “It’s nice to have that for sure. It’s been a while since we had crowds but just to have them back and loud and excited, it was awesome.”

The fans got a wild game.

Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach of Chicago forced the overtime, scoring in the final 3:53 of regulation with the Blackhawks' net empty.

Hughes got his game winner on an odd-man rush. He faked a shot in close to get Kevin Lankinen out of position and slid the puck into an open net.

“I think it was a 2 on 1 for most of the rink so I had a lot of options going through my mind during the skate and Gravy (Ryan Graves) drove the net so I had the patience and kind of moved the goalie,” Hughes said. “I had an empty net after that.”

Andreas Johnsson also scored for New Jersey and Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves for the Devils, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, who are off to an 0-1-1 start after revamping their roster. Lankinen made 25 saves after being beaten 17 seconds by Hamilton after the opening faceoff.

“A lot of what they created was when we were sloppy with the puck,” said Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton, who was happy rallying to get a point.

Dach narrowed the margin to 3-2 with Chicago on a power play after rookie Dawson Mercer was called for a four-minute high-sticking penalty at 12:49.

Dach got his goal on a rebound in close while Kubalik got his second in two games with 25.5 seconds left in regulation.

Hamilton converted a pass from Pavel Zacha between the circles and ripped a shot past Lankinen at 17 seconds. It was the fastest goal to start a season for the Devils. The old mark was 26 seconds by Zach Parise in 2006-07.

DeBrincat tied it 51 seconds into the second period on a power play off a great feed by Patrick Kane.

Hughes put New Jersey ahead with 2:02 left in the period. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft collected a loose puck in the left circle, spun and beat Lankinen.

Johnsson, who missed the net on a first-period breakaway, poked a loose in the crease into the net after rookie Dawson Mercer hit the goalpost.

SALUTE

The Devils wore the No. 10 jersey and the Blackhawks wore No. 39 during their pregame skate to honor the late Jimmy Hayes. He died unexpectedly in August at the age of 31. He played for both the Devils and the Blackhawks. A video tribute to Hayes was shown in the first period, drawing cheers from everyone in the building. His wife, Kristen, and family members attended the game.

GAME NOTES

Chicago gave goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury the night off so he can face Pittsburgh. He started his career with the Penguins and won to Stanley Cups with them. ... The Devils were without forward Miles Wood and defensemen Ty Smith and Damon Severson, all with lower body injuries. ... The game was the first between the teams since the Blackhawks beat the Devils 2-1 on Dec. 6, 2019.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Devils: Host the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks vs Devils: Three Takeaways from the OT loss

Leading up to Wednesday night, a lot of questions were swirling around the new season. Playing the Western Conference favorites didn’t help answer any questions definitively. Early in that one, Chicago was outplayed and out-skated, falling behind three goals quickly. Chicago managed to climb back into the tilt ultimately winning the final 50 minutes 2-1.
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Devils win on Hughes tally in OT

UNDATED (AP) — Jack Hughes bailed out the New Jersey Devils after they blew a late two-goal lead. Hughes capped his two-goal performance by scoring less than a minute into overtime, completing the Devils’ 4-3 win over the Blackhawks. Dougie Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and Andreas Johnsson gave his team a 3-1 lead early in the third period. But the Hawks gained a point when Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach tallied in the final 3:53 of regulation.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Andreas Johnsson
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Jimmy Hayes
Person
Damon Severson
Person
Alex Debrincat
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
markerzone.com

DEVILS REVEAL JACK HUGHES INJURY

The New Jersey Devils appear to have caught a break in an injury related to Jack Hughes, as the 20-year-old will not require surgery on his dislocated shoulder. The injury occurred Tuesday night in a game against the Seattle Kraken, and knocked Hughes out for the remainder of the game. There was a ton of reason for fear as surgery would have kept him out long term. However, it now sounds as though he will be reevaluated in a week's time and could be good to go shortly after.
NHL
NHL

Mercer scores first for Devils in win against Kraken; Hughes injured

NEWARK, N.J. -- Dawson Mercer scored his first NHL goal, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-2 at Prudential Center on Tuesday. "I know the guys were really happy and I was just celebrating there in the corner," Mercer said. "The fans got up, the building erupted and it was a great feeling for me."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#The Chicago Blackhawks
Reuters

Nico Daws lifts Devils past Sabres in his NHL debut

Nico Daws made 24 saves in his NHL debut to help the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 overtime win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in Newark, N.J. Pavel Zacha scored the game-winning goal and Nico Hischier tallied in regulation for the Devils. Dylan Cozens scored and Dustin...
NHL
MLive.com

Lucas Raymond’s historic night lifts Red Wings past Blackhawks

In Lucas Raymond’s sixth career NHL game, he was being mentioned in the same sentence as Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe. It was a historic night for the Detroit Red Wings rookie. Raymond recorded a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks still haven’t held a lead this season as they fall to 0-5-1 with a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings — and the sellout streak at the United Center ends

The Chicago Blackhawks saw one hallowed streak come to a halt while laying claim to one of the worst streaks in NHL history. The Hawks smashed the 2000-01 Washington Capitals’ record of 350 minutes, 25 seconds without holding a lead to start a season. After the Hawks’ 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night at the United Center, the new record stands at 360:57. And counting. It was ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
WGR550

Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
NHL
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
Derrick

Drysdale scores in OT, leading Ducks past Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Drysdale scored in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Drysdale tapped in a pass from Troy Terry at 3:26 of overtime for the winner.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

430K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy