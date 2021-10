‘prostoria’s industrial base, regardless of how big it may have grown, remains in essence a creative workshop led by craftsmen who have grown to become masters in their given fields. over the years our craftsmen have learned from our designers, and our designers have learned from our craftsmen, frequently over the course of collaborative projects that may last months or years. what has arisen from this is far more than just a line of furniture products. it is a blend of teamwork and living knowledge, and as such lies at the heart of all of prostoria’s activities’, says tomislav knezovic, prostoria’s chairman.

