STURGIS — Citizens had the opportunity to share their ideas about what Lazelle Street should look like in the future at a meeting this week in Sturgis. It may be years before any noticeable changes are made to the Lazelle Street corridor, but organizers say they wanted people who drive the road daily to offer suggestions on ways to improve roadway conditions, traffic operations and safety.

STURGIS, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO