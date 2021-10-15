CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Salesforce-backed Bay Area entrepreneur strikes big deal to ‘crush’ student loan debt

By Mark Calvey
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel Taylor knows firsthand the opportunities and struggles that come with taking on large student loans to pay for college, so she created FutureFuel.io, a digital platform that helps borrowers manage their student loans. Borrowers using FutureFuel.io to enroll in federal repayment plans cut their monthly payments on average...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

JPMorgan, Salesforce sign on to support Black beauty entrepreneurs

A membership based, tech-enabled community platform for beauty and wellness founders has partnered with JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and other investors to provide economic opportunities for Black entrepreneurs. The new BrainTrust Founders Studio, led by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, said it will use more than $100 million in “soft value” from...
ECONOMY
wgvunews.org

Student Loans

West Michigan based SoFi Manager Brian Walsh joins TMS to discuss the topic of loan repayment, Federal Student Loan Borrowers will restart payments in January 2022. Brian shares tips to help. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
KXLY

5 Best Debt Consolidation Loans of 2021

If you have several high-interest loans, debt consolidation can help you manage your finances by combining multiple debts into a single payment. We researched and selected the five best debt consolidation loans to help you get back on track and adequately manage your monthly bills. Our Top Picks for Best...
CREDITS & LOANS
phillytrib.com

College savings plans offer families way to avoid student loan debt

When their daughter Alexis was born, James Henegan and his wife Daveda opened a PA 529 Plan at Vanguard Group and began saving $100 a month for her future higher education. Over time as the family income grew, James Henegan increased the monthly amount to $300. A marketing vice president at a major animal pharmaceutical firm, the 52-year-old grew up in North Philadelphia and lives in Oaks, Pa., with his family. His wife is a teacher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
money.com

There's a Good Chance Your Student Loan Will Soon Have a New Servicer. How to Manage the Transfer

About 16 million federal student loan borrowers will have new loan servicers by the end of the year. The Education Department recently confirmed that it will not renew its contracts with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (also known as FedLoan Servicing) and Granite State Management and Resources, which together manage nearly 10 million loans. And following approval this week from the Education Department, student loan servicer Navient will exit the loan servicing space and transfer its 5.6 million accounts to another company.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Financial Services#Futurefuel Io#Fiserv Inc
WGME

Dealing with outstanding debt

Owing money to family and friends, businesses, the government, or for medical or legal expenses can be stressful and overwhelming. Plus, unresolved debt can impact your credit score and make it harder to access credit later. Getting a pay-off plan in motion will help you feel in control of your debt and hopeful for your financial future. Keep in mind, the debt did not appear overnight, and paying it off won't happen overnight either. Take a breath and make a plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forward

A landmark reprieve from crushing student loan debt

Nicole Brun-Cottan’s work as a physical therapist in an intensive care unit is grueling. Her patients are critically ill, many with COVID-19, and she often works with them in their hospital beds because they can’t sit up on their own. At the end of each shift, physically and emotionally exhausted, Nicole heads home—to her mother’s basement. Nicole incurred more than $100,000 in student loan debt to earn her professional credentials. She should be six years away from having the remainder of her debt forgiven under the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was designed to discharge student debt for nurses, teachers, firefighters and others in public service, after 10 years of making qualifying payments. But, like thousands of borrowers, getting on track for that relief has been agonizingly uncertain. Under former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, 98 percent of all borrowers who applied for PSLF were denied. That is about to change.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Portugal
Credit Union Times

Fiserv Partnership Aims to Help Student Loan Borrowers Tackle Debt

According to researchers from the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the U.S. currently totals $1.73 trillion and is growing six times the rate of the nation’s economy. COVID-19 has only exasperated the crisis, with the total, nationwide student loan debt balance growing by 8.28% in 2020 – the biggest spike since 2013. And, the government’s emergency federal student loan payment suspension is scheduled to end on Jan. 31, 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

This woman paid off $215k in student loan debt and saved $40k by refinancing her loans

Over the course of three years in law school, Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez accrued nearly $215,000 of debt from student loans and credit cards. While she was diligent about making the $2,000 monthly minimum payment on her student loans, the $24,000 she had paid off in her first year had barely made a dent in her debt's principal. When she received a tax statement noting all of her monthly payments, she was shocked to find that $20,000 had gone towards interest while a measly $4,000 went towards the principal on her student loans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
rismedia.com

Student Loan Debt Impact on Home-Buying Analyzed at REALTOR® Policy Forum

Top experts from the housing and higher-education fields joined policy thought leaders from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) on Wed., Oct. 13 to discuss the current student loan debt crisis and how it affects the economy, housing market and debt holders. The event explored the findings of NAR’s September report, The Impact of Student Loan Debt. For the past eight years, NAR has been collecting and examining research to measure the impact of student loan debt on future homebuyers. The report uncovered that student loan debt is one of the most significant hurdles for potential buyers and their ability to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

How to get your student debt wiped out by Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Last week, the Education Department announced major changes to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program—an initiative aimed at providing debt cancellation for public servants. Since its 2007 inception, 98% of borrowers who applied for forgiveness were denied by the program because of a number of hurdles with the approval process.
EDUCATION
KTEN.com

How Moving Could Help You Pay Off Student Loan Debt

If you’re burdened with student loans, you might be looking for an out-of-the-box solution to your debt. Here’s one: Try moving someplace new to pay off your student loans faster. Of course, if you love where you live, don’t let your student loans drive you away. But if you’re interested...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

RBC Launches RBC Black Entrepreneur Business Loan (BEBL)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) announced Tuesday the launch of the RBC Black Business Loan (BEBL). This new financing solution allows Black entrepreneurs in Canada to obtain loans of up to C$250,000 to start, manage and grow their businesses. It complements the Bank’s existing resources and investments to support the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy