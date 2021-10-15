Fun with plurals! | YSIW

Book lovers know that reading can be transformational. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Bellaire City Library and the Friends of the Bellaire Library, the inaugural Transformational Book Art Contest was held. The community was invited to create a different kind of transformational experience, using an old book designated for recycling and transforming it into a piece of art. Mother-daughter duo Helena and Nicole Zodrow managed the contest and, fittingly, crafted custom awards also created from books, along with Ginny Haapoja and Susan Speert. Contest winners were Shayna Hassid, Kolbe Webb, Morgan Foster, Lucie Loretz, Kate Griffiths, Aude Faugere, Eve Reed, and Gabriela Hanrahan. Winners were recognized by Mayor Andrew Friedberg at an awards ceremony at the library. Pictured are (from left) Kate Griffiths, a Bellaire High School student, Lucie Loretz, also a BHS student, Aude Faugere, Morgan Foster, a Meyerland Middle School student, Shayna Hassid, a Condit Elementary School student, Gabriela Hanrahan, Mayor Friedberg, and Eve Reed. Not pictured: Kolbe Webb, a student at Meyerland Middle School.

