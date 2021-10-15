CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Fun with plurals! | YSIW

kmuw.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll sorts of fun with plurals today: what we get wrong when we try to use Latin plurals, the rules of English plurals, pluralizing compound words... Look out, our opinions on...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Bookish fun

Book lovers know that reading can be transformational. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Bellaire City Library and the Friends of the Bellaire Library, the inaugural Transformational Book Art Contest was held. The community was invited to create a different kind of transformational experience, using an old book designated for recycling and transforming it into a piece of art. Mother-daughter duo Helena and Nicole Zodrow managed the contest and, fittingly, crafted custom awards also created from books, along with Ginny Haapoja and Susan Speert. Contest winners were Shayna Hassid, Kolbe Webb, Morgan Foster, Lucie Loretz, Kate Griffiths, Aude Faugere, Eve Reed, and Gabriela Hanrahan. Winners were recognized by Mayor Andrew Friedberg at an awards ceremony at the library. Pictured are (from left) Kate Griffiths, a Bellaire High School student, Lucie Loretz, also a BHS student, Aude Faugere, Morgan Foster, a Meyerland Middle School student, Shayna Hassid, a Condit Elementary School student, Gabriela Hanrahan, Mayor Friedberg, and Eve Reed. Not pictured: Kolbe Webb, a student at Meyerland Middle School.
BELLAIRE, TX
bendsource.com

Having Fun With It

The last city The Wood Brothers played a live show in before the initial pandemic shutdown was right here in Bend, after having to cancel its originally scheduled gig in Washington state. This led to the Domino Room playing host for the last-minute show. Now almost 600 days later, the Grammy-nominated trio is making its way back to town on October 21, while on fall tour to properly showcase their seventh studio album, "Kingdom In My Mind."
BEND, OR
therecorderonline.com

S’more fun!

Making s’mores around a campfire at The Highland Center was the perfect treat to warm up a drizzly Saturday afternoon during the annual Hands and Harvest Festival held in Highland last weekend. Pictured clockwise from front left are Holden Chambers, Owen Honaker, Cash Chambers, Karl Sax, Levi Warner and Steven Rogers. See additional photos, pages 30-31. (Recorder photo by Connor Minnigh) ...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
Iola Register

A fun time for all

Workers with Fun Time Shows put together The Scrambler for Farm-City Days. The carnival will be open tonight through Sunday afternoon.
Derrick

More fun in the sun

Two-year-old Breslin Reinsel and her older brother, five-year-old Lexin Reinsel, of Oil City, spent Monday afternoon playing in the warm sun at Hasson Park. These enjoyable Indian summer temperatures in the mid to high 70s are expected to continue all week.
OIL CITY, PA
orchardparkbee.com

HALLOWEEN FUN

HALLOWEEN FUN – Officer Kristen Mazur hands out candy to all the kids during the Halloween Spook-Tacular at the Brush Mountain Park community activity center. Shown are the Quill family: Chris, Jenn, Myla, Brayden and Jackson.
SOCIETY
wypr.org

Fun With Tomatoes

In our house, it's already started: the annual feast of the tomato sandwich. It may be simple eating, but it sure is good. What this means is that tomatoes are in abundance and the time is ripe to get creative with them. Fortunately Chef Jerry Pellegrino has a few novel ideas on how we can have some fun with our summer tomatoes.
RECIPES
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

David Bowie Estate Announces “Bowie 75” Immersive Audio Pop-Ups

In anticipation of what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, the David Bowie Estate has announced the launch of “Bowie 75.” Described as the beginning of a “year-long celebration,” two experiential pop-up shops will open, in London (at 14 Heddon Street) and New York (at 150 Wooster Street). Doors open from October 25 through late January.
CELEBRITIES
Standard-Examiner

Photos: Fall into fun

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, students from Foxboro Elementary got to pile in a school bus for a field trip. Kindergarteners, and parents, from the Davis County school headed out to Pack Farms on Tuesday for a morning of activities and pumpkin picking. “They...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
southalabamian.com

Triple the fun at the parade!

It was fun times three for these pretty sisters at the Jackson Fire Prevention Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Triplets Eva Gray York, Maddie Lee York and Mallie Ann York watched the parade from in front of Dynamic Dance Studio on College Avenue. The 2 year olds are the daughters of Chris and Heather York. It was a big parade […]
JACKSON, AL
guttenbergpress.com

Oktoberfest fun for all

Ms. Oktoberfest, Lori Kuehl, an original member of the Oktoberfest Committee, enthusiastically engages with the crowd along the parade route Saturday morning. (Photos by Ted Pennekamp)
CELEBRATIONS
sparklecat.com

Outtake Fun

It’s time for some outtake fun! The above photo is all about the raspberry. I must have had my doubts about these necklaces… but a couple of them did look nice on me. This cat ear scrunchie took a little effort to get right. It was kind of awkward. You...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Algona Upper Des Moines

Exceptional Dining Fun

Guests sat at tables creatively decorated at the Exceptional Dining luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Life Center in Algona Saturday. Proceeds from the event go toward furthering the mission of Exceptional Opportunities. In the photo, Kinley, Tayler and Jean Davis stand at their Hocus Pocus Charcuterie Fun table. See more photos in the Oct. 14 Advance.
ALGONA, IA
belmondnews.com

Fun for the family

Belmond's Autumn Family Fun Festival was held Oct. 9 at Swimming Pool Park. There were a host of activities, including scarecrow making, pumpkin checkers, coloring, tractor/wagon rides, face painting, bean bag toss, bake sales, story reading, and bowling (pictured here).
BELMOND, IA
Standard Democrat

Fall Festival Fun

Young and old filled Historic Downtown Sikeston Saturday for the Fall into Family Fun event. Children were able to paint pumpkins and play in the inflatables and enjoy free hot dogs and drinks along with a S'mores station. Area vendors were also on hand along with live music and hayrides.
SIKESTON, MO
umd.edu

A Meeting to Plan Fun With Friends?

Coffee with a friend, a meeting at the pub, a group trek to an exhibit or movie opening—all experiences best left to unfold spontaneously, right?. In fact, just as goal-setting meetings can help teams be more productive in the workplace, a recently published study from a University of Maryland research team shows they can also help you get the most out of activities in your personal life.
LIFESTYLE
cityoflavista.org

Fun Friday is back!!

After a summer hiatus, Fun Fridays are back this fall! Join Mr. David and special guests for all kinds of fun ways to exercise your creativity and just have fun!. Visit the Fun Friday page or our YouTube playlist to watch the videos!
LA VISTA, NE

