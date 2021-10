El Salvador’s move to become the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender on 9 June has been met with protests and bedevilled by fraud, market volatility and technical glitches. Now the Central American nation has had to suspend a key function in Chivo Wallet, its government-issued smartphone app used to store and exchange bitcoin, because economic traders were exploiting it to make a profit.

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO