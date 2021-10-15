CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Hometown Hero: Royer's Flowers

pahomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday's hometown hero is helping charities...

www.pahomepage.com

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: United Way of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Lancaster County is looking for hometown heroes for tax time. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!. It’s all part of the volunteer income tax assistance program. It helped...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Argus Press

Fortitude’s help with hospice flowers appreciated

My name is Jennifer Hessler, a volunteer with Memorial Healthcare Hospice. I volunteer twice-monthly making arrangements with the flower ministry along with Martha Sutton and Gloria Danek. There are numerous other volunteers who help with the flower ministry in an array of ways — some deliver flowers to patients, some help with the procuring the flowers for the arrangements, and some handle the paperwork. We just started back with the flower ministry on Sept. 13 for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect.
OWOSSO, MI
chapelboro.com

Hometown Heroes: Kari Hamel and Seiji Stanford

This week’s Hometown Heroes, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, are Kari Hamel and Seiji Stanford!. Kari and Seiji volunteer with Food For Students, and have been active participants in the program for several years, donating their time and effort on “Free Book Wednesdays” and helping to give away around 11,000 books in just one year!
CHARITIES
vikings.com

Hometown Hero: Brave Like Gabe Foundation | Week 5 vs. Detroit

Sunday's Hometown Hero was the Brave Like Gabe Foundation. Gabe Grunewald, a professional runner started the foundation to battle rare forms of cancer. After Gabe passed away in 2019, her sister Abby Anderson helped carry the torch. Abby tragically died in a truck accident in August. Gabe and Abby will be represented by family. Visit bravelikegabe.org to help.
CHARITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Camps Reunite, Hometown Heroes fundraise for children campers

MILWAUKEE — Jack Brooks, a camp counselor for Camp Reunite, has seen the impact the camp has had on its campers. All of the campers have or had an incarcerated parent. “Sometimes, people like to focus on the parents,” Brooks said. "But we’re trying to say, remember these kids. We want to make up for what they’re missing at home. Can we do all of that at the camp? No. But you know what? I think it helps a lot, and we’ve seen that the camp experience is really meaningful for these kids.
CHARITIES
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Heroes: The Scruggs Family

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. We oftentimes hear of one hometown hero giving back to the community, but one family has impacted the Auburn community with their servant’s hearts. Tyler Scruggs, son of Sheila and Jimbo spoke...
AUBURN, KY
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Lower Paxton Township Shop with First Responders

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by making Christmas wishes come true. Lower Paxton Township is holding its Shop with First Responders event with students in the school district. Principals select the children who will participate. Police, Fire, and EMS shop with the kids. COVID canceled the gathering last year. This year’s event will be held with Dick’s Sporting Goods. Organizers are hoping you will make a cash donation to the event.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
wnewsj.com

Modern Woodmen honors ‘Hometown Hero’

Modern Woodmen of America’s local Sabina Chapter recently named its 2021 Hometown Hero Award winner. Lisa Peterson was recognized September 28 for her extraordinary contributions to community betterment, with her nomination letter being submitted by Modern Woodmen member Debra Grover. Lisa has graciously served in many state, local, and church...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Heroes partner to feed the Valley

(WYTV) – This week, we have two 33 WYTV Hometown Heros. Paulette Williams and Alberta Lisbon are known as a dynamic duo over at the Salvation Army on Glenwood Avenue. Williams is the kitchen supervisor and has been preparing home-cooked meals for the community for about three years. She is known for her hard work and determination in the kitchen.
ADVOCACY
chapelboro.com

Hometown Heroes: Brenda McGhee and Brian Lutz

This week’s Hometown Heroes, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, are Brenda McGhee and Brian Lutz!. Both Brenda and Brian are retiring after years of service at the Timberlyne post office, and their nomination as Hometown Heroes comes from the folks they’ve worked with over the years and their constant attention to positive human interaction.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: UPMC Nurse-Family Partnership drive-thru event

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are the nurses with the UPMC Nurse-Family Partnership, a national program that pairs a registered nurse with a family early in their pregnancy until the child’s second birthday. The nurse helps with education, early childhood development, and mental health screening. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the staff hosted a drive-thru celebration […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by clearing the way for new homes for local homeless veterans. The non-profit Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania plans to build a village of 15 tiny homes behind PennDOT’s Riverfront office center. The organization needs volunteers to clear the wooded area of brush and debris. If you have a weed-whacker, bring it!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Balloon Time recognizes Hometown Heroes from its 35th Anniversary Contest

Balloon Time recently announced the winners of its 35th Anniversary Contest, celebrating local heroes in Ohio. Over the past month, Balloon Time has encouraged people to submit their nominations for a resident of the central Ohio area whom they consider a "Hometown Hero" for dedicating their time and talents to benefit the community.
GAHANNA, OH
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction remembers a hometown hero

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – (KREX) The saying, never forget has been used in several forms to honor all those that have served our military. Today, many gathered to never forget a Marine from Mesa County. What first started as a Marine wanting to pay his respect to another comrade, quickly...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Derek “D.J.” Dickey receives Hometown Hero Award from the Grand Junction Lions Club

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – Derek “D.J.” Dickey is a Palisade native the Grand Junction Lions Club recognized for accomplishments and contributions he’s made to the Grand Valley since he was a teenager, including an Eagle Scout project that still stands to this day. Holding three college degrees, Dickey has volunteered for Colorado Discover Ability […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
wfxrtv.com

Petal It Forward with George’s Flowers

A single flower could have several meanings: love at first sight, hope, and even respect. However, it can also help put a smile on your face and reduce stress. George Clements of George’s Flowers in Roanoke sat down with Living Local Host Kianna Price to talk flowers and how one event, Petal it Forward, will help bring more smiles per flower to the area.
GARDENING
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.

