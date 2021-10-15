Hometown Hero: Royer's Flowers

MILWAUKEE — Jack Brooks, a camp counselor for Camp Reunite, has seen the impact the camp has had on its campers. All of the campers have or had an incarcerated parent. “Sometimes, people like to focus on the parents,” Brooks said. "But we’re trying to say, remember these kids. We want to make up for what they’re missing at home. Can we do all of that at the camp? No. But you know what? I think it helps a lot, and we’ve seen that the camp experience is really meaningful for these kids.

