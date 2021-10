If you're a true whiskey lover, there's probably a long list of bottles you'd love to get your hands on, but don't know if you ever will. While other spirits like brandies and grappas have become extremely limited in stock due to low crop yields, the "bourbon bro" mentality is a different game entirely. "[They're] absolute animals," says Philadelphia-based wine and spirits specialist Riki Noar. "I really feel for anyone who is genuinely into bourbon and has watched so many bottles go from easy-to-find to unicorn status because of the secondary market and such. I have not seen any wine or other spirit be as sought-after as these bourbons."

