Environment

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 9 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;62;73;49;Thunderstorms;WNW;15;82%;95%;1. Albuquerque, NM;62;36;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;30%;0%;5. Anchorage, AK;39;29;39;29;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;72%;17%;1. Asheville, NC;80;59;61;42;A couple of showers;NW;15;79%;61%;2. Atlanta, GA;83;67;68;48;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;67%;26%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;80;68;74;52;Thunderstorms;WNW;21;83%;89%;3. Austin, TX;85;54;73;49;Sunlit and cooler;N;8;40%;3%;5. Baltimore,...

myarklamiss.com

Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US

NEW YORK (AP) — Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday. The National Weather Service predicted two-thirds of the U.S. will see above average temperatures from December through February, while the Pacific Northwest and southern Alaska will likely get colder than usual. The Midwest, Northwestern states and Hawaii should expect above normal precipitation while the South will have less.
Cadillac News

Today in history: Dangerous Cadillac street crossing wins signal

Armistice Day this year will be observed in Cadillac only in a moderate way as with business conditions in their present state, the members of the American Legion feel that no large celebration would be appropriate. There will be a noise parade, a pavement dance if the weather will permit and a band concert. If the weather is bad, the dance will be held in some suitable hall. The floor of the MacDonald garage is saturated with oil and is not in condition for a public dance. In the evening the women’s auxiliary will service a banquet for the former service men and women and will provide an entertainment afterward. All service men are invited to come and bring a lady. The women of the auxiliary have been offered much assistance from other women’s organizations in the city and it is planned to have the Armistice Day dinner the biggest eating contest ever held here. The boxing show which was originally scheduled for the evening has been canceled by the Cadillac Athletic Club, so there will be no counter attraction to take the service men away from the entertainment furnished by the auxiliary. There have been some who have held to the idea that Armistice Day this year was to be a memorial day as on that day the body of the unknown soldiers will be buried in the Arlington cemetery. President Harding has asked that all flags be lowered to half-mast in reverence for this ceremony and it is appropriate to have an interval of silence at 11 a.m. out of respect for the dead. But the Legion has determined that victory should be celebrated and is generally opposed to making Armistice Day a day of sadness. “The armies in the field did not weep when the truce was declared,” says the statement, “and why should we start now.” One Cadillac man when approached with the proposal that he assist with the parade, said, “Armistice Day signifies the downfall of a nation; why should we celebrate?” Legion programs for the observance of Armistice Day will be guided everywhere by the solemnity of the occasion at Washington but everywhere too, Legionnaires will impress upon America that the day is to them fraught with the highest memories of living. It is victory that is being commemorated.
Cadillac News

Sports on TV

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. 4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. BOXING. 10:30 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank:...
Cadillac News

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m. Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m. Monday's Games.
Cadillac News

Loaded Dice Brewery in Troy creates 'community feel'

TROY, Mich. (AP) — Jef Smith’s philosophy with beer comes straight from his years in San Francisco, during the late-’90s dot-com bubble when he worked for a startup company as a web developer and designer. “In the community, there is always this sense of sharing codes, sharing ideas, sharing designs,...
Cadillac News

Today in history: Police give warning about 'rowdyism' on Halloween

Boys who are so anxious for Halloween that they cannot wait until one week from tonight to celebrate, are liable to have an enforced session with the chief of police, it was declared today. Many complaints have reached the police that in several parts of the city the children have been engaged in pre-Halloween pranks to the annoyance of the citizens and this practice is frowned upon by householders and the authorities. The Halloween is observed Oct. 31 and on that night there will be no interference with the young folks who are orderly. Ghost parades, parties and other innocent fun will be allowed and encouraged although rowdyism will not be tolerated. There will be no destruction of property if the police can help it and many extra deputies will be on duty during the evening to protect property from molestation. The custom of celebrating Halloween has come down from an old Scottish tradition that on All Hallow Eve the fairies and spirits came out and would open the book of the future to the love-lorn. From an evening of innocent fun the tendency has been to consider the evening an opportunity for unbridled license and depredation. Housewives suggest that soap is preferable to parafine for the seasonal pranks, as the latter substance will not come off.
Cadillac News

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. Record Pts Prv. 1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1. 2....
