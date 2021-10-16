US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;62;73;49;Thunderstorms;WNW;15;82%;95%;1. Albuquerque, NM;62;36;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;30%;0%;5. Anchorage, AK;39;29;39;29;Mostly cloudy;ENE;4;72%;17%;1. Asheville, NC;80;59;61;42;A couple of showers;NW;15;79%;61%;2. Atlanta, GA;83;67;68;48;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;67%;26%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;80;68;74;52;Thunderstorms;WNW;21;83%;89%;3. Austin, TX;85;54;73;49;Sunlit and cooler;N;8;40%;3%;5. Baltimore,...www.cadillacnews.com
