US Forecast

Armistice Day this year will be observed in Cadillac only in a moderate way as with business conditions in their present state, the members of the American Legion feel that no large celebration would be appropriate. There will be a noise parade, a pavement dance if the weather will permit and a band concert. If the weather is bad, the dance will be held in some suitable hall. The floor of the MacDonald garage is saturated with oil and is not in condition for a public dance. In the evening the women’s auxiliary will service a banquet for the former service men and women and will provide an entertainment afterward. All service men are invited to come and bring a lady. The women of the auxiliary have been offered much assistance from other women’s organizations in the city and it is planned to have the Armistice Day dinner the biggest eating contest ever held here. The boxing show which was originally scheduled for the evening has been canceled by the Cadillac Athletic Club, so there will be no counter attraction to take the service men away from the entertainment furnished by the auxiliary. There have been some who have held to the idea that Armistice Day this year was to be a memorial day as on that day the body of the unknown soldiers will be buried in the Arlington cemetery. President Harding has asked that all flags be lowered to half-mast in reverence for this ceremony and it is appropriate to have an interval of silence at 11 a.m. out of respect for the dead. But the Legion has determined that victory should be celebrated and is generally opposed to making Armistice Day a day of sadness. “The armies in the field did not weep when the truce was declared,” says the statement, “and why should we start now.” One Cadillac man when approached with the proposal that he assist with the parade, said, “Armistice Day signifies the downfall of a nation; why should we celebrate?” Legion programs for the observance of Armistice Day will be guided everywhere by the solemnity of the occasion at Washington but everywhere too, Legionnaires will impress upon America that the day is to them fraught with the highest memories of living. It is victory that is being commemorated.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO