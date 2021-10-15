Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

There are major playoff implications to be sorted out as Brookhaven Academy (7-2) and Wayne Academy (4-5) meet in a big MAIS District 4-4A matchup to wrap up the regular season. Wayne lost last week to Columbia Academy to take a little luster off the game, but the Jaguars are...
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter of Arizona's 31-5 blowout win over Houston in Week 7 and that drama came from something known as NFL scorigami. If...
Vita Vea is among the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. But did you know that he was a stud as a running back in high school too?. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, CBS showed video of Vea’s high school running back highlights.
Tyrone: 21Hollidaysburg: 44QTR: FINAL Click here for Game of the Week for highlights Altoona: 20Carlisle: 56QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Bishop McCort: 0Bishop Guilfoyle: 42QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Juniata Valley: 26Bellwood: 7QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Bellefonte: 14Clearfield: 47QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Moshannon Valley: 20Curwensville: 43QTR: FINAL Click here […]
After a back and forth game, East Carolina University football (3-3-0, 1-1-0 American Athletic Conference) snapped its three-game winning streak against the University of Central Florida (3-2-1, 1-1-0 AAC) 20-16 on Oct 9. The game took place in Orlando, Florida, as kickoff was at 6 p.m. where the Pirates started...
PITTSBURGH -- Update on a Clemson football defensive lineman ahead of today's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. We noticed that redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams came off the team (...)
PITTSBURGH -- The Clemson Insider can confirm that this defensive player will be out for today's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. We spotted defensive tackle Tre Williams coming off the (...)
Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (...)
Clemson fans were upset with the team trailing Pittsburgh 14-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game, and took to the message boards to vent their frustrations. The Clemson Tigers fanbase was given a heads up early that this would not be the typical, successful seasons like they’ve had in years past. That was evident after they lost to Georgia in the season-opener and fell to North Carolina State in double overtime three weeks later. But it appears that the Clemson faithful have reached their boiling point.
A highly anticipated ACC showdown is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. It’s a game that ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard is really (...)
MACON, Ga. — The Wofford College football team was defeated 45-14 by Mercer at Five Star Stadium on Saturday night. The Bears scored the first 14 points and the Terriers answered with 14 to tie the game. Mercer scored the 31 unanswered points for the final margin and held the Terriers to their lowest offensive production of the season.
PITTSBURGH -- Clemson has arrived to Heinz Field for today's 3:30 p.m. matchup with No. 23 Pittsburgh. Check out The Clemson Insider's video of the Tigers' arrival to Heinz Field ahead of the ACC showdown: (...)
CLEMSON, S.C. — (ClemsonTigers.com)The 2022 Tiger baseball schedule features 33 home games and 25 games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, who is set to begin its 125th season, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2022 season are subject to change.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) - Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful touchdown drive in leading the New York Giants to a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jones' touchdown pass went to Dante Pettis and survived a very long replay review in helping the Giants (2-5) hand Carolina (3-4) its fourth straight loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards. Graham Gano kicked field goals of 49, 53 and 44 yards. Devontae Booker added a 19-yard TD run late.
