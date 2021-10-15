CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school football teams will to the...

Sportsbeat: Week 9 – High School football scores and highlights for Oct. 22

Tyrone: 21Hollidaysburg: 44QTR: FINAL Click here for Game of the Week for highlights Altoona: 20Carlisle: 56QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Bishop McCort: 0Bishop Guilfoyle: 42QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Juniata Valley: 26Bellwood: 7QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Bellefonte: 14Clearfield: 47QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Moshannon Valley: 20Curwensville: 43QTR: FINAL Click here […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
ECU winning streak snaps against UCF

After a back and forth game, East Carolina University football (3-3-0, 1-1-0 American Athletic Conference) snapped its three-game winning streak against the University of Central Florida (3-2-1, 1-1-0 AAC) 20-16 on Oct 9. The game took place in Orlando, Florida, as kickoff was at 6 p.m. where the Pirates started...
ORLANDO, FL
Clemson message boards meltdown after D.J. Uiagalalei benched vs. Pitt

Clemson fans were upset with the team trailing Pittsburgh 14-7 at halftime of Saturday’s game, and took to the message boards to vent their frustrations. The Clemson Tigers fanbase was given a heads up early that this would not be the typical, successful seasons like they’ve had in years past. That was evident after they lost to Georgia in the season-opener and fell to North Carolina State in double overtime three weeks later. But it appears that the Clemson faithful have reached their boiling point.
CLEMSON, SC
Wofford comes up short against Mercer, 45-14

MACON, Ga. — The Wofford College football team was defeated 45-14 by Mercer at Five Star Stadium on Saturday night. The Bears scored the first 14 points and the Terriers answered with 14 to tie the game. Mercer scored the 31 unanswered points for the final margin and held the Terriers to their lowest offensive production of the season.
MACON, GA
Clemson baseball announces 2022 schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. — (ClemsonTigers.com)The 2022 Tiger baseball schedule features 33 home games and 25 games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, who is set to begin its 125th season, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2022 season are subject to change.
CLEMSON, SC
Panthers lose fourth straight game; Carolina reportedly entering trade talks for Deshaun Watson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) - Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful touchdown drive in leading the New York Giants to a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jones' touchdown pass went to Dante Pettis and survived a very long replay review in helping the Giants (2-5) hand Carolina (3-4) its fourth straight loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards. Graham Gano kicked field goals of 49, 53 and 44 yards. Devontae Booker added a 19-yard TD run late.

