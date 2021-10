Winter is coming, but there will be days when our warm Colorado sun allows us to spend time in the garden. Once a hard frost sets in, herbaceous plants may blacken and shrivel, and you may wonder how much of this you should clean up. Like most questions, the answer is it depends on what you are growing and what you want to achieve. Plants don’t need the cleanup; we clean them up to get the outcomes we want, more flowers or fruits, and better aesthetics.

