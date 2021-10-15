Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect

CHICAGO (CBS) — The back and forth between the mayor and the Chicago police union continues, with the city sending out a flurry of emails and memos as its vaccine mandate enters its first full week in effect. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe obtained the latest threatening memo sent out to officers. At least two memos have gone out since Friday’s deadline for all city workers to report their vaccination status to the city, but Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said thousands of officers are still refusing to do so. “The unofficial number we have is about over 3,200; so about of...

