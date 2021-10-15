CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, JOHN SEEWER Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice departments around the U.S. that are requiring officers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are running...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Union President Estimates More Than 3,000 Officers Defying City’s Vaccine Reporting Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — The back and forth between the mayor and the Chicago police union continues, with the city sending out a flurry of emails and memos as its vaccine mandate enters its first full week in effect. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe obtained the latest threatening memo sent out to officers. At least two memos have gone out since Friday’s deadline for all city workers to report their vaccination status to the city, but Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said thousands of officers are still refusing to do so. “The unofficial number we have is about over 3,200; so about of...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chicago’s Police Union Boss Is Encouraging Strike Over Vaccine Mandate, City Says While Filing Lawsuit

CHICAGO — The city is suing its largest police union and its boss for “encouraging a work stoppage or strike,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday. The lawsuit is the latest move in a standoff between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police over Chicago’s vaccine mandate — and the news comes just hours before the requirement kicks in.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

More than 100 city workers sue Chicago over vaccine mandate as police union, City Hall show no signs of backing down in stalemate

A group of dozens of Chicago firefighters and water department workers are asking a federal judge for a temporary restraining order against Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, the latest salvo in a battle over city rules. The long-shot request for an injunction, filed Thursday in federal court by attorney Jonathan...
CHICAGO, IL
