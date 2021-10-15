Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a major legal victory for gun rights organizations, the state Supreme Court has upheld the right of organizations and individuals to sue municipalities that enact gun safety measures.
Pennsylvania has a state preemption law that forbids municipalities from enacting their own gun legislation. But many communities like Pittsburgh have tried to do so anyway, and that has brought lawsuits from gun rights groups like Firearm Owners Against Crime.
“I think it’s an outstanding result,” says Kim Stolfer, founder and president of FOAC.
“It’s a dangerous decision that’s going to make Pennsylvania communities less safe,” says Josh Fleitman, western...
