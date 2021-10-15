CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New and Notable Tracks: Oct. 15

By DJcity Staff
djcity.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree rap superstars unite on this standout track from Thugger’s latest album, Punk. City Girls’ JT teams up with the Atlanta...

news.djcity.com

Comments / 0

Essence

Nelly: I'm The Only Rapper From My Era To Gain Success Without A Co-Signer

"People showed me love but there was no one to stand up for me," says the artist on the heels of his BET Hip Hop Awards honor. This past Friday, Nelly was presented with the “I Am Hip Hop” honor at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The accolade would be a big deal for any rapper, but as an artist from the Midwest, the award held that much more weight for Nelly who is the fourth best-selling rap artist in American history, according to the RIAA. Achieving that level of success as an unknown kid from St. Louis isn’t lost on the Country Grammar rapper.
CELEBRITIES
24hip-hop.com

Kelly Kay releases her new track “Motions”

Kelly Kay’s new single is doing wonders for her. She is a model by trade, but she is now branching out into music and showing amazing promise with the release of “Motions.” Fans of the genre are enthusiastic about her new release and want to hear more of her work in the future.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Oct. 12

This week’s Tuesday Tracks feature the face-melting metal of The Browning and Sumo Cyco, excellent covers by Chris Lorenzo and William Lee Golden, the pop-punk of Another One Down! and the glorious electronic psychedelia of Bitch. Another One Down!, “Deadweight” — Just about every time it’s my turn to pick...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Chris Lorenzo Honors the Mamas and the Papas with New Track

Chris Lorenzo has dropped a new single, just in time for the leaves to turn brown. His most recent track, ‘California Dreamin’’ (ft. High Jinx) is a nod to the hit from the Mamas and the Papas that originally aired back in 1965. Rolling Stone considers the Original ‘California Dreamin’’ to be in the top 500 songs of all time.
MUSIC
Complex

Anitta and Saweetie Link on New Track “Faking Love”

Brazilian singer Anitta is gearing up to release her new album Girl from Rio, and ahead of its release she’s dropped the single “Faking Love” with Saweetie. Blending their two styles, “Faking Love” sees Saweetie continue to make an impact after a number of promising singles including “Best Friend” with Doja Cat. The single is expected to show up on Girl from Rio when it arrives in the near future. Earlier this year, Anitta first announced the project alongside the release of the title track. She also shared a remix of the song featuring DaBaby, and she performed the solo version at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
MUSIC
NME

Elbow share shimmering new track ‘Six Words’

Elbow have shared a second preview of their forthcoming album – listen to ‘Six Words’ below. The track follows recent song ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ in previewing the band’s ninth LP, ‘Flying Dream 1’, which comes out on November 19. “I can’t remember the exact genesis of the track, but...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Desiree Schlotz’s Drops New Track “Bali”

Desiree Schlotz, an American Phillipino music genius, has once again shocked her fans with her brand-new song “Bali.” It’s currently trending on the internet, with an increasing number of fans turning in every day. It has set new records on the majority of streaming services. Desiree Schlotz is aiming to...
MUSIC
djcity.com

Listen to ‘DJcity in the House’ Feat. Mojaxx: October 21

2. Rihanna – Diamonds – Carlos Rivera Remix. 3. Nicki Minaj – Anaconda – Derry Kost Jaw Drop Edit. 4. BYOR – Let It Drop – Anthem Kingz Purge Edit. 5. Afrojack & Steve Aoki ft. Miss Palmer – No Beef – Ango & Avi Kill Me Slow Edit. Catch...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Lane 8 Drops New Track, ‘Reviver’

Lane 8 is back with his chill dance evoking signature style. Today he released a new song, ‘Reviver’ from his forth coming studio album of the same name. This will be the fourth studio album for the young music producer. He has described it as being more driven for the dance floor than his previous works which may be considered a bit more laidback and chill.
THEATER & DANCE
EDMTunes

DVRKO Drops New Track “Mean Something” with Forbes

Los Angeles-based illustrious, masked progressive producer DVRKO. Drops another new vocal-driven single with fellow LA producer Forbes titled “Mean Something“. Emerging amidst the chaos of 2020, DVRKO has torn through the scene over the past few months. This newest DVRKO production is right on brand as a banger. Following back-to-back singles “Don’t Save Me,” “I Want More,” and “Deeper” The masked producer has nailed the execution of captivating, club-ready cuts, and his latest is no exception—a fine combination of deep house with pop. The unique style yet again showcases his dynamic talent, which continues to grow at an impressive rate.
MUSIC
djcity.com

Sak Noel’s Barnaton Label Releases, ‘BARNATON SAMPLE PACK Vol. 2’

Sak Noel‘s record label Barnaton has released Vol. 2 of its sample pack. “I believe this new Barnaton Pack is the best one yet,” says Sak Noel. “We took note of all the requests producers made to us after releasing the first pack and implemented them here. The quality of the sounds Salvi has created is outstanding. I’m pretty sure there are several hits just waiting to be made using our sounds. It’s exciting.”
MUSIC
djcity.com

One for All: The DJ Chris Villa Story Interview

As a high school classmate of Chris Villa in Tempe, Arizona, Vangelis Films‘ documentary filmmaker Jeremy A. Lopez never hung out with the now renowned DJ and turntablist. However, he was highly aware that he was beginning to become extraordinarily proficient behind the decks. As Lopez’s career took flight as an actor, director, and producer with credits including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS,” Villa’s career similarly blossomed. The director described the DJ as a “soft-spoken husband and father of two.” They, among many accomplishments, ascended to being a competitor in the United States region of the 2018 Red Bull 3Style World Championships. And that’s where this conversation finds us, as the high school classmates have reunited nearly two decades later. Lopez is the director of the soon-to-premiere One for All: The DJ Chris Villa Story. In this conversation, Lopez recounts the filmmaking process behind the documentary and offers notes — from the outside looking in — on the culture and art of DJing and turntablism.
TEMPE, AZ
HOT 97

Track By Track: Wale’s New Album Folarin II

Wale dropped his seventh studio album Folarin II, this is his first major release since his much overlooked EP – The Imperfect Storm which came out in 2020. Imperfect Storm was an incredible six song project with both fun and serious songs that never seemed to get the shine it deserved.
MUSIC
Vibe

Trina Opens Up In New Episode Of ‘A Closer Look’ On ALLBLK: Watch Trailer

Trina is set to tell the story of her long-standing rap career during an episode of A Closer Look on streaming platform ALLBLK. As the latest episode in the docuseries, the show will feature the “Look Back At Me” rapper sharing details of her rise to fame, misconceptions from the public, and more. “I’m everybody’s savior. Who’s coming to save me?” questioned the Miami rapper in the preview. “Nobody,” she declared. In her personal life, the “B R Right” rapper recently revealed she and her boyfriend are now engaged. Raymond Taylor, stage name Ray Almighty, proposed to the Diamond Princess in September and she gladly...
TV & VIDEOS
undertheradarmag.com

rosi Shares New Single “Off the Tracks”

Alternative electronic duo rosi shared their debut single, “White Light” last month. Together, singer/songwriter Joni Mathews and producer and multi-instrumentalist Chris Petrosino introduced a potent combination of UK dance and indie influences. Today they’re back once again with their follow-up single, “Off the Tracks.”. Opening on hypnotic guitar lines and...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Softcult have announced a new EP, dropped new track 'BWBB'

Canadian duo Softcult have announced a new EP, 'Year of the Snake', and debuted a brand new track from it, 'BWBB'. 'BWB', or 'Boys Will Be Boys' was written about "gender violence and the double standard, hypocrisy and dissonance of the ‘bro code’," the duo explain. "Covering up for your buddies after they’ve assaulted someone creates a dangerous environment, especially for women."
MUSIC

