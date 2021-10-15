CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank goodness these refs are on our side

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

And trying to help us win this game...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

tigernet.com

Our defense is not even good anymore. And one thing our D

Has always done is give up a score after we score. That was expected. Right now, our defense looks pathetic. If they go bad, we are really in for much more lopsided scores than we would have had to endure. Freshman [6]. TigerPulse: 94%. Posts: 35. Joined: 9/27/21. Re: Our...
CLEMSON, SC
sportswar.com

Thanks but

This is where I've been and get a set of pictures like 2021 schedule that contain news; no list of the wrestlers; even tried "more" that didn't help. Thanks for trying to help. The problem must be me.
WWE
tigernet.com

Got a good feeling about our game with Pitt

Freudian slip? If it is improved then maybe it will also be approved by some of the naysayers. Lol. both would be fine with me. Unless the Law of Averages has the Broke, we are overdue. for a great offensive game!. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it, until...
SPORTS
#Refs#The Hat#Rabbit#Gipper
tigernet.com

Already whining about the refs

Well.,,. We need to play better. Then they won’t be an issue. No doubt and we had a sack but their oline tackled their man….doesn’t matter. We have to play a lot better.
FOOTBALL
elitesportsny.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson on Elijah Moore: ‘His time is coming’

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson believes fellow rookie Elijah Moore will eventually find a niche in this offense. Elijah Moore was a star in training camp. But that hasn’t exactly been the case thus far in the regular season. The rookie wide receiver, who the Jets drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss, has caught just eight balls on 20 targets through four games.
NFL
tigernet.com

Are our players too nice?

Probably going to get killed for this but, our are players too nice. Dabo recruits great guys to play at Clemson. We just don’t have a nastiness about us. That’s the problem with the team everyone is nice. No one is saying DJ isn’t a great person he just doesn’t have that killer competitiveness about him. His comments saying he happy for his brother (TP) getting on the field should never have been said. Saying that the DL that took his shovel pass to the house was a good play. Someone is trying to take your job and you say you’re happy for him is unacceptable. This team needs a leader that has grit not a person that is too nice.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Forget the coaches for a sec...where is the players' only

Meeting that most folks usually roll their eyes at? Maybe it's happened and I haven't seen, but what I think I am seeing is very little squad accountability. Why isn't DJ jumping on or encouraging receivers for a drop or vice-versa for a missed pass. No one appears to be getting on the OL when someone whiffs.
NFL
Sports
tigernet.com

Which recruits are we still pursuing in 2022 class

Also, how many more slots/recruits can we accept in the 2022 class?. RB: Trevor Etienne is the only uncommitted offer we have. We should probably issue out more offers considering we only return 3 scholarship RBs next year and injuries happen, like we've noticed this year. WR: Andre Greene is...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Will Brown would be our best at slot

Will carried the Boiling Springs Bulldogs to the state championship few years back and was unstoppable at slot receiver He will not be afraid to try to catch the ball as everyone else is. 76er®. Legend [18750]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 17026. Joined: 12/3/03. I just read a post on here...
NFL
tigernet.com

Deer Coach Karma,

When y’all beat New Hampshire earlier this year by a score of 77-7, how many of the last 4 or 5 touchdowns were scored in the victory formation?
ANIMALS
tigernet.com

Where was Andrew Mukuba?

I saw he played only 12 snaps and I felt like Nolan Turner was "picked on" several times, including at least 1 score we gave up. Anyone know if he was dinged up or what happened?. BigCUFan®. CU Medallion [50725]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 81898. Joined: 3/27/01. You have to credit...
NFL
tigernet.com

Question re: DJ

It's obvious that he is not in a great place confidence wise right now. As we have all seen, he is not very good once his first option is unavailable. Have any of you looked at the ND gm from last year with that in mind ? Was it simply that his first option was open and he had better protection ? Or was he able to go to 2nd/3rd option and is just now struggling. That, and the fact that he now seems to throw from an open stance continually, are just puzzling, given the lights out performance last year.
NFL
tigernet.com

Going back to game one ....,,

IF (biggest word in sports) the Tigers had ran the ball early in the game when they had the ball near the goal line instead of allowing DJ to throw into this crowded end zone, would this season be better for our team? I’m convinced that it would. The season began with some foolish plays and it is ending the same way!
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Roster Management going to be key in future

Because of Nil Transfer portal rules of NCAA(I don’t agree with) and that kids of today don’t want to back up anymore as depth you will have to manage your roster like a professional team in all sports Throw in a high rate of injuries and offering too many legacy coaches kids and friends kids and you are in deep trinkets as we are this year We sure could use Chase Brice Nyles Pickney Jordan Williams Mike Jones Derion Kendrick Anthony Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

DJ will not be our QB next year

We in between a rock and hard place this year but help is on the way. Cade Klubnik will be our QB next year. DJ will transfer out. Agree Got to have a better decision maker and someone that can extend a play with their legs. Orange Blooded [2521]. TigerPulse:...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

AJ Terrell impressive

He was a great Tiger and his INT for a TD in 2018 is one of my favorite memories of being a Tiger fan!
NFL
tigernet.com

What Do You Say.......Let's Beat FSU!!!!!!!!!!!!

Gotta take this one game at a time. YEAH! We owe them an asskicking for backing out last year. Obviously this year's team may have a hard time with that so I'll settle for a close win, but the Noles deserve to lose! GO TIGERS!
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

We’ve been talking about lack of leadership for awhile.

The QB is always the voice of the offense because he directs the plays and makes adjustments on the field. I would say that offenses are rarely successful if a 1st year starting QB has to be the emotional leader of the offense unless that guy is a 4th or 5th year player that has been a part of the locker room for a long time.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TE asked about play calling again

It’s because they believe Dabo is just a cheerleader. Brandon Ford, Artavis Scott, and Hunter Renfrow have all received credit for calling plays in key situations in past games and there have probably been numerous other players who have made suggestions to coaches that did or didn't work along the way.
NFL

