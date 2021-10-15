Thank goodness these refs are on our side

It's obvious that he is not in a great place confidence wise right now. As we have all seen, he is not very good once his first option is unavailable. Have any of you looked at the ND gm from last year with that in mind ? Was it simply that his first option was open and he had better protection ? Or was he able to go to 2nd/3rd option and is just now struggling. That, and the fact that he now seems to throw from an open stance continually, are just puzzling, given the lights out performance last year.
