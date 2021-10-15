Thank goodness these refs are on our side

Probably going to get killed for this but, our are players too nice. Dabo recruits great guys to play at Clemson. We just don’t have a nastiness about us. That’s the problem with the team everyone is nice. No one is saying DJ isn’t a great person he just doesn’t have that killer competitiveness about him. His comments saying he happy for his brother (TP) getting on the field should never have been said. Saying that the DL that took his shovel pass to the house was a good play. Someone is trying to take your job and you say you’re happy for him is unacceptable. This team needs a leader that has grit not a person that is too nice.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO