No threat to Denton High, Newton Rayzor on lockout Friday afternoon

Denton High School DRC file photo

Denton High School and Newton Rayzor Elementary School were on lockout this afternoon while police responded to possible gunfire in the neighborhood, Denton authorities said.

The Denton Police Department responded to a report of possible gunfire on a street between the two schools, but there was no threat to either school.

An email from Denton High School Principal Joel Hays told staff to lift the shelter-in-place hold and resume fifth-period classes as usual at 3:25 p.m. The email said transportation and parent pickup after school would carry on as usual.

"They put the local schools on a lockout in an abundance of caution," Denton police Sgt. Bryan Cose said. "There's no threat to these schools specifically."

Dismissal at Newton Rayzor was a controlled one, Denton ISD spokesperson Julie Zwahr said. She said the dismissal was supervised by Denton police and that the process is "slower, more methodical."

At about 2:21 p.m., Denton dispatchers received a call about possible gunfire in the area. Cose said police around 3:30 p.m. were still trying to contact someone inside a home to check on their welfare.

According to an email sent to Denton High staff at 2:47 p.m., staff were instructed to gather students into their rooms and lock the doors due to police activity in the area. The email from Hays said staff should hold students until further notified.

— Zaira Perez