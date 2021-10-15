CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

No threat to Denton High, Newton Rayzor on lockout Friday afternoon

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUAzL_0cSu2Vvd00
Denton High School DRC file photo

Denton High School and Newton Rayzor Elementary School were on lockout this afternoon while police responded to possible gunfire in the neighborhood, Denton authorities said.

The Denton Police Department responded to a report of possible gunfire on a street between the two schools, but there was no threat to either school.

An email from Denton High School Principal Joel Hays told staff to lift the shelter-in-place hold and resume fifth-period classes as usual at 3:25 p.m. The email said transportation and parent pickup after school would carry on as usual.

"They put the local schools on a lockout in an abundance of caution," Denton police Sgt. Bryan Cose said. "There's no threat to these schools specifically."

Dismissal at Newton Rayzor was a controlled one, Denton ISD spokesperson Julie Zwahr said. She said the dismissal was supervised by Denton police and that the process is "slower, more methodical."

At about 2:21 p.m., Denton dispatchers received a call about possible gunfire in the area. Cose said police around 3:30 p.m. were still trying to contact someone inside a home to check on their welfare.

According to an email sent to Denton High staff at 2:47 p.m., staff were instructed to gather students into their rooms and lock the doors due to police activity in the area. The email from Hays said staff should hold students until further notified.

— Zaira Perez

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County deputy fatally shoots armed man

A Denton County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 35-year-old man early this morning after responding to a disturbance, according to a news release. The person shot, who was pronounced dead at Medical City Denton, was identified as Gregory Goodall of Sanger. Around 2:59 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Denton Record-Chronicle

One person hospitalized after shooting outside Whataburger

Denton authorities detained one person and transported another person involved in a road-rage shooting this afternoon outside of a Denton Whataburger. The Denton Police Department is actively investigating a shooting they believe to be an isolated incident outside the Whataburger at 712 Fort Worth Drive. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham...
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockout#Police#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy