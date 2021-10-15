CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Letter to Facebook, Baldwin, Klobuchar, and Capito Request Information on How Instagram Promotes Posts Glorifying Eating Disorders to Younger Users

By U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Urban Milwaukee
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) sent a letter to Facebook expressing concern that content on Instagram may promote eating disorders among young users, specifically teenagers and girls. In the letter, the senators highlighted Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to...

urbanmilwaukee.com

CBS San Francisco

New Facebook Whistleblower Says Executives Shrugged as Algorithm Stoked Hate, Misinformation

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — A new whistleblower is taking on Menlo Park-based Facebook, one of the most powerful companies in the world, just a couple weeks after Frances Haugen testified to members of Congress the tech giant chooses profit over safety. The whistleblower, who remained anonymous, released his or her 5-page legal filing to the Washington Post Friday. They reaffirmed Haugen’s allegations that Facebook officials turn the other cheek when they’re aware of harmful content on its platform. “What we have now are internal people coming forward, they’re playing that whistleblower role,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley CEO Russell Hancock. “It’s hastening...
INTERNET
CNBC

‘Carol’s Journey’: What Facebook knew about how it radicalized users

In summer 2019, a new Facebook user named Carol Smith signed up for the platform, describing herself as a politically conservative mother from Wilmington, North Carolina. Smith's account indicated an interest in politics, parenting and Christianity and followed a few of her favorite brands, including Fox News and then-President Donald Trump.
INTERNET
The Verge

A new Facebook whistleblower has come forward with more allegations

A second Facebook whistleblower has come forward with a new set of allegations about how the social media platform does business. First reported by the Washington Post, the person is a former member of Facebook’s integrity team and says the company puts profits before efforts to fight hate speech and misinformation on its platform.
INTERNET
New York Post

Facebook admits to letting users share information on human smuggling

Facebook has admitted to allowing users “to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled,” in a letter to the Arizona attorney general. The admission came after Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote to CEO Mark Zuckerberg to request information about reports...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Facebook tests a new option for cross-posting your Facebook feed posts to Instagram

Facebook said the feature, which has yet to be formally announced, first began to roll out earlier this month. However, the company noted the option is currently a global test that’s only available to a small group of people who already have their Facebook profiles linked to a personal, creator or business account on Instagram.
INTERNET
The Verge

Instagram will let users co-author posts and share likes

Instagram is kicking off a week of product reveals with the announcement of “Collabs,” a new feature that lets two users jointly share ownership of a single feed post or Reel. Tomorrow, it’s following this up by testing a new way to add a nonprofit fundraiser to a post, and finally on Thursday it’s rolling out the ability to create photo and video posts on desktop, as well as launching new music-focused effects for Reels.
INTERNET
Telegraph

Facebook and Instagram ‘promote online violence against women’

Facebook and Instagram promote online violence against women, an investigation has found. Despite insisting that they are trying to find and remove abuse on their platforms “more quickly”, a BBC Panorama investigation revealed that the social media giants continue to promote content hostile to women. A total of 97 per...
INTERNET
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator sends letter to Facebook concerning the promotion of eating disorders on social media

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) sent a letter to Facebook expressing concern that content on Instagram may promote eating disorders among young users, specifically teenagers and girls. In the letter, the senators highlighted Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee recently, noting Haugen’s belief […]
U.S. POLITICS
Kenosha News.com

Baldwin: Facebook fails to protect youths from eating-disorder content

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who has been critical of Facebook in the past, is again criticizing the world’s most prominent internet company for allegedly failing to protect young people from content that could lead to eating disorders. “Facebook knows that they are leading young users to anorexia content,” former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Instagram Policies on Eating Disorders Sought by Senators

A bipartisan group of senators wants answers from Facebook CEO. on how the platforms handle content that promotes eating disorders. ask Zuckerberg and Mosseri how many accounts have been removed in the last year for promoting eating disorders and which measures the platforms have taken to detect such content, among other questions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Press

Newly Published Study Finds Adult Men and Women as well as Adolescents Identify Social Media, Including Facebook and Instagram, as Precipitating Factor in Eating Disorders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in a leading medical journal found that social media, and in particular Facebook and Instagram, contributes to eating disorders not only among teen and adolescent women but also among young men and adult men and women. The study surveyed...
HEALTH
KEYC

Sen. Klobuchar to hold roundtable with parents about harms of Facebook, Instagram on kids

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will hold a virtual roundtable with Minnesota parents to discuss kids’ use of Facebook and Instagram. During the virtual discussion, Klobuchar will hear parents’ concerns about the platforms’ content and privacy policies, including how Facebook and Instagram profit from kids’ data.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
krrw.com

Klobuchar Shares Thoughts on Facebook

Senator Amy Klobuchar says the U.S. needs major legal reforms when it comes to social media companies:. “We need privacy legislation. We are one of the few countries that don’t have a federal privacy company that fits the sophistication of these tech companies.”. Klobuchar says lawmakers are listening to tech...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Week

An 'emotional' Mark Zuckerberg reportedly sounded 'pretty mad' during today's earnings call

Perhaps the onslaught of negative press has finally gotten to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. While listening in on the company's quarterly earnings call, New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac said that, when discussing "the last month of leaks," Zuckerberg was the "most emotional" he's ever heard him, "aside from his Harvard honorary graduation speech." "He sounds pretty mad," Isaac wrote on Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

What Will Be Facebook's New Name? Here Are The Betting Odds

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is reportedly planning to rebrand its company as soon as next week. A name change could potentially give the company a fresh start after years of negative headlines surrounding data handling, election manipulation and harmful content on its platforms. What To Know: Facebook’s new name will...
TECHNOLOGY

