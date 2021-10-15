In Letter to Facebook, Baldwin, Klobuchar, and Capito Request Information on How Instagram Promotes Posts Glorifying Eating Disorders to Younger Users
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) sent a letter to Facebook expressing concern that content on Instagram may promote eating disorders among young users, specifically teenagers and girls. In the letter, the senators highlighted Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to...urbanmilwaukee.com
Comments / 0