In Letter to Facebook, Baldwin, Klobuchar, and Capito Request Information on How Instagram Promotes Posts Glorifying Eating Disorders to Younger Users

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — A new whistleblower is taking on Menlo Park-based Facebook, one of the most powerful companies in the world, just a couple weeks after Frances Haugen testified to members of Congress the tech giant chooses profit over safety. The whistleblower, who remained anonymous, released his or her 5-page legal filing to the Washington Post Friday. They reaffirmed Haugen’s allegations that Facebook officials turn the other cheek when they’re aware of harmful content on its platform. “What we have now are internal people coming forward, they’re playing that whistleblower role,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley CEO Russell Hancock. “It’s hastening...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO