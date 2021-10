ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the Arlington Police officers involved in the October 20 deadly officer-involved shooting has been fired by the department, Police Chief Al Jones confirmed Friday, Oct. 22. “The facts as we know them today are not going to change today,” Chief Jones said. “They’re not going to change tomorrow. They’re not going to change six months from now…. As a result of the administrative review, I have decided to terminate his employment.” Jones identified the officer as Robert Phillips, a 7-year-veteran on the force. Officer Robert Phillips (Credit: Arlington Police Department) Earlier, the Arlington Police Association took issue with the...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO