Chapel Hill, NC

Spair, Khine Pace Seahawks in First Round at UNC

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Redshirt freshman Deborah Spair and senior Phu Khine each carded a 1-over par 73 to lead UNCW during the opening day of the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational at the Finley Golf Course on Friday afternoon....

