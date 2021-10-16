Democratic Illinois Lawmakers Call For Removal Of Postmaster Louis DeJoy Over Ongoing Mail Delays

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ongoing mail delays in Chicagoland and across the nation were the focus of a special congressional hearing in Chicago on Friday.

Democratic lawmakers called for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to be removed.

“Instead of delivering good service, he’s delivered the opposite; and now, as we approach the holiday season, unfortunately with the service standards that he is rendering to the American people, he’s going to be delivering a lump of coal,” said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

A congressional oversight panel gathered in downtown Chicago to question local postal leaders about the problems at the U.S. Postal Service.

Lawmakers said the amount of mail getting delivered on-time has dropped dramatically compared to a year ago.

Their report on Illinois’ 7th District found on-time two-day mail deliveries dropped 11% compared to the same period in 2020, and on-time three- to five-day mail dropped 22%.

Lawmakers said three- to five-day letters are arriving on-time only 69% of the time.