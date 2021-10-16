CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

No Cameras Will Be Allowed In Courtroom For Jussie Smollett’s Trial

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29L7bX_0cStfMWP00

CHICAGO (CBS) — When actor Jussie Smollett goes on trial on disorderly conduct charges next month, cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

A Cook County judge denied a request for extended media coverage of the trial on Friday, and also rejected a motion by Smollett’s attorney to dismiss the case.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct, accused of filing false police reports that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault on the way home from Subway in the middle of the night in Streeterville in January 2019.

In March 2019, Cook County prosecutors dropped the original case against Smollett, dismissing 16 counts of disorderly conduct against him, without requiring he admit any wrongdoing, in a controversial move just weeks after he’d pleaded not guilty.

A special prosecutor later was assigned to look into the entire case, after a judge found “unprecedented irregularities” in how Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handled the case, specifically by handing it over to her second-in-command after announcing she had recused herself.

Last year, following an investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb, a special Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing Smollett of lying to Chicago Police.

Attorneys for the actor said Smollett’s rights were violated when he was indicted the second time, because he performed community service after the original charges were filed, and gave up his $10,000 bond in a deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop charges.

But on Friday Judge James Linn said when Judge Michael Toomin appointed Webb as a special prosecutor to investigate the entire case in August 2019, he ruled the original case against Smollett was void, after determining Foxx improperly recused herself and appointed a top deputy to prosecute the case.

With Smollett’s latest bid to dismiss the case denied, jury selection for his trial is slated to begin Nov. 29.

Smollett has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Comments / 2

Constance Mack
9d ago

The Judge denied the defense EXTENDED MEDIA COVERAGE for the trial!!! Jessie Smollet, STILL trying to get attention!!! What a shame, he won't be getting his 15 minutes of fame! 🤪😯😖😳

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Anjanette Young Wants Inspector General Report About Her 2019 Made Public

CHICAGO (CBS)– Anjanette Young says she was terrorized and humiliated by the very people who are paid to protect and serve. Now, she’s calling for the Chicago Inspector General’s report on the police raid at her home to be made public. “I stand here today calling for justice and reform. Not only for myself, but for all of the families represented,” said Young. “Over 20 families that were represented and identified and having their homes wrongly raided by the Chicago police department.” Young led a small group of protesters downtown Friday. She says city hall has tried to cover-up the truth about the 2019 police raid on her home. Young was naked when officers burst in. she repeatedly told them they were in the wrong place. Our CBS 2 investigators first told you about the raid before police released the video.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Surveillance Video Shows Moments Leading To The Arrest Of Allen M. Brown, Suspect In Kenosha Police Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — He’s a two-time convicted felon now suspected in a crime spree that left two dead and a police K-9 seriously hurt. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Friday identified Allen M. Brown, of Countryside, as the suspect in the “officer-involved shooting” on Thursday. (Credit: Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office) According to authorities, Brown, 33, is still hospitalized and his condition is stable at an area hospital. “The Racine Sheriff’s Department will continue as the lead agency in the investigation. Charges for Mr. Brown will be forthcoming once the investigation is completed and submitted to the District Attorney’s office,” according to a news...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI Offering $1,000 Reward In Search For Jarvis Wright, Wanted For Murder Of Alvin Arrington In Sauk Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Jarvis Wright, who is wanted for the murder of Alvin Arrington in south suburban Sauk Village in July. According to the FBI, Wright is charged with killing Arrington at the victim’s birthday party on July 17 in Sauk Village. Jarvis Wright (Source: FBI) Wright has been charged in Cook County with one count of first-degree murder, but authorities believe he has fled the state to avoid prosecution. Wright is also facing a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. According to the federal charges, investigators were able to link Wright to a Facebook account under the name of “John Wall,” and matched pictures on that Facebook account to Wright’s driver’s license photo. Investigators determined that account was accessed by a device in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 6. According to the FBI, Wright has a cousin who lives in Wisconsin, with whom he might be staying. Wright is still at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI at 312-421-6700, or submit an anonymous tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Great Uncle Of Laquan McDonald Defends Decision To Support Rahm Emanuel For Ambassador Of Japan

CHICAGO (CBS) — The great uncle of Laquan McDonald is defending his decision to throw political support to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The Chicago pastor says he has forgiven the former mayor. “I felt like I had a moral responsibility to forgive him,” said Pastor Marvin Hunter. “Now I just don’t feel that way. They don’t feel that way I believe because number one, most people don’t want justice. They’re not looking for justice, most people are looking for revenge.” Pastor Hunter recently wrote a letter to leaders in Washington supporting Emanuel’s appointment as the ambassador to Japan. Emanuel was accused of a cover-up following the police killing of Laquan McDonald in 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CBS Chicago

CPD: Woman Accidentally Shot, Killed By Boyfriend In McKinley Park

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was accidentally shot and killed after police said her boyfriend’s handgun went off at a backyard party in McKinley Park Saturday morning. The woman was shot in the face at a residence in the 3700 block of South Wood Street at about 12:30 a.m. and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where she was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police. Her boyfriend was taken into custody as Area One detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 Wounded In Mass Shooting In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene. All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized. No one was in custody Friday night. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Milixen Ardon And Wilfredo Cruz Charged With Murder Of 2-Year-Old Alisson Zelaya, Who Suffered Burns And Bruises In Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are facing murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old girl who suffered burns and bruises at a home in Chicago Lawn earlier this week. Milixen Ardon, 24, and Wilfredo Cruz, 43, both are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Alisson Zelaya, according to Chicago police. Alisson was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Holy Cross Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Police said, at 10:49 p.m. Monday, a male witness reported that a 43-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman transported the girl to the hospital from the 6600 block of South California Avenue because she was unresponsive and not breathing. At the hospital, officers noticed that the girl had burns and bruises to the face and body. She later died at the hospital. Ardon and Cruz are due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy