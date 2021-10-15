CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flags At Half Staff In Honor Of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

By Karla James
klin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and...

wataugaonline.com

Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of General Colin Powell

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff immediately through sunset Friday, October 22, 2021 in honor of General Colin Powell, who passed away today, October 18. A son of immigrants, General Powell was born in New York City and later became the first African American to serve as U.S. Secretary of State in 2001 under President George W. Bush.
POLITICS
KCRG.com

Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Sec. Powell

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The governor of Iowa issued a proclamation on Monday to honor Colin Powell after he died of complications from COVID-19. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued to order, effective immediately on Monday until sunset on Friday, October 22. Powell was the first Black U.S. Secretary of State during the George W. Bush administration, as well as the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during a multi-decade military career.
DES MOINES, IA
State
Washington State
Calhoun County Journal

Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff

October 19, 2021 Lee Evancho Governor Ivey, in accordance with the presidential presidential proclamation, directed flags be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the longstanding service of former United States Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Colin Luther Powell, who passed away this morning, October 18, 2021. Per Governor Ivey, Gen. Powell […]
POLITICS
HuntingtonNYNow

Flags at Half Staff on Town Properties to Honor Gen. Powell

Huntington Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci directed that all flags on town properties be flown at half-staff on Tuesdat to honor former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who passed away on Monday. “Colin Powell was a widely respected patriot, born in Harlem to Jamaican immigrants, and his impressive achievements demonstrated the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
1380kcim.com

Flags Ordered To Half-Staff On Wednesday In Honor Of Trooper Ted Benda

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Trooper, Ted Benda. Benda died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident while enroute to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. Benda’s funeral is being held at the Waukon High School at 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss,” Reynolds says. “Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day.” Flags will be at half-staff on the state Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to lower flags as a sign of respect.
IOWA STATE
Pete Ricketts
Border Report

Gov. Abbott swears in Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott swore in Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis Sunday morning. The swearing ceremony was held at the Anzaldua Park located in Mission, Texas. Governor Abbott appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September. Abbott recognized General Ulis in his capabilities to work in […]
MISSION, TX
CBS New York

Flags Flown At Half-Staff In Bayonne To Honor Nurse Maria Ambrocio

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis is ordering all flags in his city to be flown at half-staff to honor a nurse who died after being knocked down by a suspected mugger in Times Square. Maria Ambrocio was a Bayonne resident and an oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center. Ambrocio was in Times Square on Friday when police say Jermaine Foster ran into her after allegedly stealing someone’s phone. She fell, cracking her skull on the pavement. She later died at the hospital. Foster was arrested and is facing murder charges.
BAYONNE, NJ
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wmleader.com

GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus. The controversial research involves artificially engineering an animal virus in a laboratory setting to further examine how it becomes...
CONGRESS & COURTS

