Flags At Half Staff In Honor Of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Trooper, Ted Benda. Benda died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident while enroute to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. Benda’s funeral is being held at the Waukon High School at 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss,” Reynolds says. “Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day.” Flags will be at half-staff on the state Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to lower flags as a sign of respect.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO