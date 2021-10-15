tony elliot has been blessed by talent.

Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (...)
Pull another rabit out of his ###.. even though V has kept this season together.. if i were V i would beat his ###. "I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.
Will Brown got PT over him against BC. Love shack?. All hype no impact. Given how all the wr's have been for no one like him to step up at all is very telling. Not sure if its this group of kids or their position coach or a combination of the two but it is not good.
During Clemson's eventual 17-14 win over Syracuse last Friday night, some former Clemson players, like wide receiver Cornell Powell, voiced frustration about the offense on social media. Powell posted a tweet (...)
1. locks in on his # 1 receiver from the snap - he never looks anyone off. 3. cannot throw the ball more than 10 yards downfield with consistent accuracy. and the O-line cannot run block even when there are only 5 or 6 defenders in the box. Given all...
Say what you will but this is a run first and run often offense. Especially last Pace was getting 4-8yds on the ground often when he ran it. Then Elliot would call a pass and it either lead to a sack or a incomplete. Why go away from the run when it was working? Elliot play calling stalled many drives last night. The identity is run first and run often. 40-50 runs a game with a quick passing game add some jet sweeps use the tight end he was a bright spot last night. Control the clock and let the defense do it’s thing. I believe Clemson can go 10-2 but it’s going to take Elliot figuring the offenses identity.
Tony Elliot is at a crossroads against Syracuse. If he hasn't figured it out by now he's not going to. He had the off week to figure it out. If they struggle I'm guessing he will be gone after the season. If there isn't improvement this will be the same offense in 2022 if Dabo keeps him.
First off, I am not even sure why I have to even post this with our offense being practically dead last out of 120 FBS teams on offense but here it goes anyway. 1. Playcalling - It is stale and predictable. Today TE had a great play design/call with Ship on a wheel route to the middle of the field which he drops. Outside of that, we have seen nothing new in 7 games.
The players. And yes the defense quit in the second qtr, so they haven’t played good either. I’m just too pissed off to type anymore. Re: It hasn’t been coaching this year, it’s been lack of effort from... [3]. Oct 23, 2021, 6:57 PM. Isn’t it the coaches job to...
Tucker israel tweeted this and multiple former players have echoed his statement. I have been as frustrated as most with the play calling this season. This puts things in perspective for me. Unfortunately, I just think that DJ is a really bad QB. All-TigerNet [12415]. TigerPulse: 97%. Posts: 21807. Joined:...
Anyone that didn't see this fall coming is fooling themselves. Clemson replaced two of the best defensive line coaches/recruiters in college football (Marion Hobby and Dan Brooks) with a guy whose specialty is writing poems (Todd Bates) and a former benchwarming Dabo teammate (Lemanski Hall). Dabo replaced one of the most innovative minds in college football (Chad Morris) with one of the most conservative, un-imaginative OC in current college football (Tony Elliot). Our recruiting ACE left for the state of Florida (Jeff Scott), and he was replaced with a former player who has no business coaching WR an elite school. We have an OL coach who is years past retirement, and Dabo just hired a Clemson legend with NO coaching experience to coach our RB. All said, the offensive staff is made up of four former players who had ZERO major college experience before coming to Clemson, and a OL coach who the game has passed by. On defense, you have Venables and Reed and that's it. There are probably 8 or 9 ACC staffs that I'd take over ours all day long! This has been coming for a while now...we just had first round draft picks at QB and DL hiding the glaring lack of staff.
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When the North Boone Vikings are on offense, the ball can most often be found in the hands of senior wideout Will Doetch. Through 8 games, Doetch has caught 70 passes for 986 receiving yards and has 12 total touchdowns this season. 11 through the air, and one on a […]
Finishes up final touches on a comprehensive, diverse, well-balanced game plan. Kickoff!. Tests the flat on a swing pass. Ajou whiffs his third block in as many games. Play blown up. Tests the middle on a blast. Pitt loads the box, middle shut down. Works the short pass to the...
This offense was not even the same in last game playoff game against Ohio without Jeff Scott .. I think another season like this with Elliot, we wil asking for Dabo and Elliot to leave . It hurts to watch this team play. The Clemson standard is shattered this year ..
Re: When was the last time a team with this much talent has. Eh, I'd say FSU every year for the last 5 years, Texas every year for the last 10, LSU for 2 years now.... Re: When was the last time a team with this much talent has. Oct...
Probably going to get killed for this but, our are players too nice. Dabo recruits great guys to play at Clemson. We just don’t have a nastiness about us. That’s the problem with the team everyone is nice. No one is saying DJ isn’t a great person he just doesn’t have that killer competitiveness about him. His comments saying he happy for his brother (TP) getting on the field should never have been said. Saying that the DL that took his shovel pass to the house was a good play. Someone is trying to take your job and you say you’re happy for him is unacceptable. This team needs a leader that has grit not a person that is too nice.
The QB is always the voice of the offense because he directs the plays and makes adjustments on the field. I would say that offenses are rarely successful if a 1st year starting QB has to be the emotional leader of the offense unless that guy is a 4th or 5th year player that has been a part of the locker room for a long time.
Comments / 0