tony elliot has been blessed by talent.

Anyone that didn't see this fall coming is fooling themselves. Clemson replaced two of the best defensive line coaches/recruiters in college football (Marion Hobby and Dan Brooks) with a guy whose specialty is writing poems (Todd Bates) and a former benchwarming Dabo teammate (Lemanski Hall). Dabo replaced one of the most innovative minds in college football (Chad Morris) with one of the most conservative, un-imaginative OC in current college football (Tony Elliot). Our recruiting ACE left for the state of Florida (Jeff Scott), and he was replaced with a former player who has no business coaching WR an elite school. We have an OL coach who is years past retirement, and Dabo just hired a Clemson legend with NO coaching experience to coach our RB. All said, the offensive staff is made up of four former players who had ZERO major college experience before coming to Clemson, and a OL coach who the game has passed by. On defense, you have Venables and Reed and that's it. There are probably 8 or 9 ACC staffs that I'd take over ours all day long! This has been coming for a while now...we just had first round draft picks at QB and DL hiding the glaring lack of staff.

1 DAY AGO