Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suspended one game for roughing

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 10 days ago

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was suspended for one game for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph during Thursday night's game. Larkin, a forward, received a...

markerzone.com

RED WINGS LARKIN SEEING A SPECIALIST, BLASHILL 'PISSED OFF' FOR HIM

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be seeking the help of a specialist on Friday after suffering an unspecified injury Thursday night versus the Lightning. The injury happened on a check into the boards, and it appears that something at least got tweaked. The star center was on the...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Lightning edge Red Wings in wild game

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. After losing their season opener against a Pittsburgh Penguins’ squad that was...
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wing Games On Bally Sports Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Bally Sports Detroit today announced the Red Wings local television schedule for the 2021-22 season. Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 72 regular-season contests with 59 games slated for BSD and 13 on Bally Sports Detroit Plus (BSD PLUS).
NHL
AllLions

Twitter Reacts: Dylan Larkin Suspended for Punching Mathieu Joseph

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin will miss his first game due to suspension in a career that has spanned 433 total games. The one-game suspension was levied by the NHL on Friday after Larkin retaliated aggressively against Mathieu Joseph of the Lightning. “After what Larks has been through the last...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Dylan Larkin to have hearing for supplemental discipline

Last night’s 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning was frustrating in many ways. Among them was wondering what would have happened had the refs done their job correctly and immediately blown the play dead to call a penalty on Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for a dangerous hit from behind on Dylan Larkin that sent him into the boards.
NHL

