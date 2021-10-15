Just gonna say it. DJ sucks. Sucks bad.

We could barely score 21 points. Re: Anyone remember in 1981 how bad our offense sucked. The only caveat to the comparison is that they managed to win all the low scoring games. This team is not the 1981 Tigers, but they still have the chance to improve on offense...
Since the team finds social media disheartening and hard to deal with then maybe they should bring back the in-season ban on social media that the upperclassmen used to vote on up until last season.
It seems to hit clemson hard this year. I've been thinking about this whole transferring thing. I have come to the conclusion that the problem is, we have acquired morally lower quality young men the past couple years. We won championships with so-called lower quality players(3*) than we have now but, I believe they may have been morally higher quality. The "me first" transferees are a stark opposite of the players that came back another year when they easily could've gone pro.
Pitt only projected to win by 0.8 pts. Yea it will be close. but if the crowd noise is like a library we blow them out, but if the noise is deafning like a war zone, we get blown out because as we all know crowd noise is the difference between the team being 6-0 and 4-2.
All you Homers, rich-people that can afford to go to every game, and Francis Marion® can call me fair-weathered...but this is a turd-sandwich. You challenged me to a beauty contest, a 40 yard sprint, and some other feat I did not have a chance at winning. I admitted I'm a fat old guy stuck on a desk trying to outlet my frustrations...
You have them stopped on 3rd down and you hit a guy super late because of poor awareness. They are gift wrapped a 1st down and then go on to get a TD on the drive. We gave them a bunch of 3rd down conversion on penalties. 10-17 on 3rd down for the game by Pitt just ain't going to get it done. There is enough blame to go around on Offense as well as Defense.
It’s because they believe Dabo is just a cheerleader. Brandon Ford, Artavis Scott, and Hunter Renfrow have all received credit for calling plays in key situations in past games and there have probably been numerous other players who have made suggestions to coaches that did or didn't work along the way.
When y'all beat New Hampshire earlier this year by a score of 77-7, how many of the last 4 or 5 touchdowns were scored in the victory formation?. 21 years by 10 points. Don't worry that Karma is gonna come back quick.
Probably going to get killed for this but, our are players too nice. Dabo recruits great guys to play at Clemson. We just don’t have a nastiness about us. That’s the problem with the team everyone is nice. No one is saying DJ isn’t a great person he just doesn’t have that killer competitiveness about him. His comments saying he happy for his brother (TP) getting on the field should never have been said. Saying that the DL that took his shovel pass to the house was a good play. Someone is trying to take your job and you say you’re happy for him is unacceptable. This team needs a leader that has grit not a person that is too nice.
Gotta take this one game at a time. YEAH! We owe them an asskicking for backing out last year. Obviously this year's team may have a hard time with that so I'll settle for a close win, but the Noles deserve to lose! GO TIGERS!
Tony Elliott made it clear Monday that he and he alone calls the plays, with input from head coach Dabo Swinney and the other offensive assistants, and that he understands fans' frustrations and that he owns the struggles of the offense.
But just in certain packages they’ve scripted for him. Hopefully he excels and they give him more time to see what he can do. Re: Sounds like we will start seeing some of Taisun P. Oct 25, 2021, 12:57 PM. only problem with that is they will be all running...
That paw gesture from the student section. This is what woo-hoos and limp knuckles gets you, Tiger fans. Let that be a lesson to us all. Re: Every bit of this crap - and I mean all of it - is the direct result of. [3]. Oct 24, 2021, 9:42...
Dabo and Elliott have said this rough stretch will reveal our character. They are exactly right and some of us need to think real hard on that. What it is also revealing is the character of our opponents and some of the media that cover us. Some were already known and some are letting it be known. I’m sure Dabo is taking note for a later date.
The Clemson football team has been dealing with a ton of injuries during the 2021 season. At one point recently, the Tigers were out 17 scholarship players for the season. That is a significant number that will test any team's resolve. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke to the media Read Update »
I am tired of people blaming coaches of how a player is coached. https://theclemsoninsider.com/2021/10/25/trent-dilfer-throws-blame-at-streeter-for-d-j-getting-worse/. Cause there's nothing he said that was wrong.
Also, how many more slots/recruits can we accept in the 2022 class?. RB: Trevor Etienne is the only uncommitted offer we have. We should probably issue out more offers considering we only return 3 scholarship RBs next year and injuries happen, like we've noticed this year. WR: Andre Greene is...
