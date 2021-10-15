CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ordinances Propose New Fees, Change in Police Fee Calculation

santivachronicle.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree proposed ordinances made their way through a first reading last week by Sanibel City Council. If passed, there will be a change in how fees are calculated for police personnel on special detail and establish fees for credit card transactions and retroactive vegetation permits. The fee rates for...

santivachronicle.com

Salina Post

OPINION: Vote 'no' on the proposed ordinance

Salina has always been one of the best places to live in Kansas and the nation. One of the reasons for this is that our citizens have always been involved and have elected competent individuals who 1) care a great deal for Salina, 2) listen to the citizens and 3) make decisions for the best long term that is with the total community in mind. In addition, on almost all issues, there is a lot of information that needs to be reviewed and considered by the elected officials on behalf of the citizens. The ordinance that is being proposed is not good for the citizens of Salina nor is it developed in the citizens' best interests. It is a desire by a small group to take away citizens' best interests for their own interests. Long term, if this ordinance were to pass, it would be detrimental to the citizens and the community of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Parks department overseeing Rieger Armory, proposes usage fee change

Kirksville’s Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward to develop recreational programming for the Rieger Armory while also overseeing the building. Earlier this year, the city entered into a four-year lease with the state to use the armory. The city pays $1 per year for the lease and covers utilities for the building. City Manager Mari Macomber has since asked the parks department to supervise the building for facility use.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
phelpscountyfocus.com

Public invited to virtual meeting to discuss proposed fee changes

Mark Twain National Forest is hosting a virtual meeting (Microsoft Teams) on from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28. Over the past two years, the public has provided valuable input to help the Forest refine its recreation management strategy to ensure the Forest delivers a sustainable spectrum of activities for visitors to enjoy.
POLITICS
bernewitness.com

Revised tap fee proposed for O&R

Berne’s Board of Public Works and Safety agreed to a revised sewage tap fee for the new O&R Precision facility along Heritage Trail on the city’s north side during its meeting Wednesday morning. A reduced fee of $2,995 will now be passed onto the.
BERNE, IN
crowleytoday.com

New parish culvert ordinance adopted by Police Jury

An new ordinance regulating the installation of culverts along parish roads allows residents to contract with the police jury for the labor involved in the installation. The property owner is responsible for the cost of the culverts and the cover. The parish ordinance mirrors the one adopted by the City...
CROWLEY, LA
Public Safety
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Pennsylvania employers will have to pay $13.50 an hour if they get state incentives: Wolf

Employers in Pennsylvania who receive state grants or tax breaks will have to pay workers at least $13.50 an hour, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. The executive order is a way to boost the pay for thousands of residents despite the General Assembly not increasing the minimum wage in the state above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, Wolf said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
honknews.com

Cities Preparing to Give Free Cash Between Issuance of Stimulus Check

Fourth stimulus checks can be issued at any time by President Joe Biden, but in the meantime, many state and local governments are testing new ways to provide free money to those in need. Accumulating money is usually effortless and can be used in any way you want. Dozens of cities and districts already have their own pilot programs.
POLITICS
live5news.com

New ordinance proposed to reduce human waste in James Island Creek

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After years of concern over poor water quality and high levels of bacteria at James Island Creek, the Town of James Island is considering an ordinance aimed at solving the issue. The water quality issues at places like the Ellis Creek Bridge are mainly caused...
JAMES ISLAND, SC

