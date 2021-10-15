CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA

National Preparedness Month with Cheryl Nelson

CBS 46
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreate an emergency plan for your...

www.cbs46.com

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Emergency preparedness fair

Polk County Emergency Management hosting fair to prepare residents Oct. 19. COLUMBUS—With winter coming, Polk County is hosting an emergency preparedness fair next week. The fair will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Stearns Park in downtown Columbus. The fair is designed to help educate residents of...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Victoria Advocate

Mayor signs proclamation for National Colonial Heritage Month

Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight signed a proclamation recognizing October as National Colonial Heritage Month, according to a news release. The John Brewer Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century is sponsoring the recognition, honoring the first settlers who arrived in America. According to the release, the settlers had high principles of virtue, courage and patriotism, which led to the independence of the first 13 colonies as well as the foundation of the United States of America.
VICTORIA, TX
thehomeschoolmom.com

Use Fire Safety Month to Inspire Emergency Preparedness

This post was originally published as the introduction to an issue of TheHomeSchoolMom newsletter. Sign up here and get access to subscriber exclusive resources. October is Fire Prevention Month in the U.S., most often communicated to us with reminders to check the batteries in our smoke detectors as Halloween approaches. As homeschoolers, let’s do more than check smoke detectors to prepare for what may come, whether that be fire safety or another emergency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
elgintx.com

Texas Emergency Preparedness

Texas weather poses unexpected weather conditions--Here in Central Texas: flooding, high winds, hail damage, and on the Texas Coast: hurricanes. Plan ahead by setting up weather alerts through https://warncentraltexas.org/
TEXAS STATE

