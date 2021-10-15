National Preparedness Month with Cheryl Nelson

Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight signed a proclamation recognizing October as National Colonial Heritage Month, according to a news release. The John Brewer Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century is sponsoring the recognition, honoring the first settlers who arrived in America. According to the release, the settlers had high principles of virtue, courage and patriotism, which led to the independence of the first 13 colonies as well as the foundation of the United States of America.
