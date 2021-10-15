CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the best pop culture Halloween costumes for 2021

By Maya Ernest
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile classic Halloween costumes like ghosts, witches, and vampires are all good...

Related
WGNtv.com

Celebrating the best in pop culture: Movies, comics & more

Wizard World celebrates the best in pop culture from movies to comics, gaming and more. The 23rd annual event kicks off today in Rosemont. Actor and musician, James Marsters is one of the celebs you can expect to run into there. October 15 – 17 Donald E. Stephens Convention Center...
ROSEMONT, IL
KXAN

Three last-minute Halloween costume ideas that won’t look last minute

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best last-minute Halloween costume ideas? Halloween is a great excuse for people of all ages to get dressed up, watch scary movies and eat way too much candy. The popular holiday is right around the corner, and if you haven’t thought of a costume […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Halloween Costumes#Pop Culture#Art#Diy
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore looks completely different in 'terrifying' photo that gets fans talking

Drew Barrymore is never one to take herself too seriously and delighted fans by dressing up as her character in Scream ahead of Halloween. On the official The Drew Barrymore Show Instagram page on Monday, the actress was seen donning the same blond bob that her character Casey Becker donned in the 1996 movie, alongside someone dressed up as the iconic Ghostface.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Black cosplayers are tired of being told who they can and can’t portray

When Kiera Please started out in cosplay in 2016, she scavenged items from her relatives’ closets to transform herself into “simple” characters, like Roxanne from A Goofy Movie and Susie Carmichael from Rugrats. It was her way of distracting herself from the depression she was struggling with at the time....
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion reveals epic ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween costume

Just call her Megan Thee Hellraiser. The “Savage” rapper, 26, revealed an over-the-top Halloween costume on Sunday, sporting a totally bald and painted-white head as Pinhead from “Hellraiser.”. “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,” she captioned images of her transformation alongside shots of...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Art You Can Wear: Two New Exhibitions Explore the Link Between Jewelry and Design

Jewelry is often described as wearable art—but, really, why not just have both? That seems to be the thinking behind this year’s 10th anniversary of selling exhibition Salon Art + Design, at Manhattan’s Park Avenue Armory from November 11 through 15, which for the first time will showcase a sizable selection of fine jewelry alongside its blue-chip 20th-century art and some of the world’s best vintage, modern and contemporary designs. Among the more than 50 leading art and design galleries, attendees will find jewelry firms Macklowe Gallery, Ornamentum Gallery, Didier Ltd. and Galerie Negropontes, along with Brazilian fine-jewelry designer Silvia Furmanovich,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

The Orba palm-sized music sequencer can now help you create music videos

Artiphon has announced a new companion app for its Orba instrument that lets anyone create music videos right from a smartphone. Orbacam, available today for iOS, syncs a series of visual effects to the beat of whatever music you’re playing on the Orba, a palm-sized music sequencer. The idea is...
CELL PHONES
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Brings Back Her 2000s Red Carpet Style in a Ruched Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals

Angelina Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” this morning. Taking place during the Rome Film Festival in Italy, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend. Slip dresses and tube dresses, along with other trends like headscarves and Jolie’s strappy black sandals, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouettes are favorited this year already by Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Lego reveals massive 'Home Alone' model ahead of holiday season

There are a lot of intricate Lego models out there, but for our money, the best have always been sets inspired by some of our favorite TV series and films, and the iconic company’s latest addition certainly continues that winning streak. Earlier today, Lego unveiled a nearly 4000-piece model of Kevin McCallister’s house from Home Alone, and it is almost as good as a gallon of chocolate ice cream and a bag of Crunch Tators.
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Animated Oscar Contender ‘Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess’ Spins a VR ‘Beauty and the Beast’

One of this year’s animated Oscar contenders could be veteran Mamoru Hosoda’s dazzling Cannes debut “Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess” (Studio Chizu, GKids), inspired by the French “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale, about rural school kids who take on alter egos in a digital universe, based on their strengths and weaknesses. “Belle” could mark the filmmaker’s second animated feature Oscar nomination after “Mirai.” The movie screens October 23 at Hollywood’s Animation Is Film festival before its later Oscar-qualifying GKids release. Hosoda updates the 18th-century fairy tale that has spawned countless movie adaptations, from Jean Cocteau’s 1946 black-and-white French...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

13 Easy Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2021, From ‘Squid Game’ to Bennifer

Does anyone remember how to do Halloween parties? It’s 2021, we’re more than a year into a pandemic, and many of us are trying to remember how to socialize. Now we’re adding costumes to the mix, a recipe for anxiety—or perhaps some good, old-fashioned nostalgia? Thankfully, even this strange year has delivered a wealth of pop culture memes—all of which are excellent fodder for clever, timely Halloween costumes. Whether you want something easy—like, say, a Squid Game costume—or a little more crafty, we’ve got you covered. (See below for a sketchy DIY guide to turning yourself into a cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowans Show Off Their Best Halloween Costumes Ever [GALLERY]

I LOVE HALLOWEEN. Honestly, I may love it more now than I did as a kid! I definitely don't get as much candy as I used to, but my costumes have really improved over the years!. When I was little, my mom was a big believer in do-it-yourself costumes. She once made me an angel costume out of a sheet and white feathers, and when I was a toddler, she put together an adorable Little Bo Peep costume. There was one year where she turned me into a homemade Beanie Baby. She even gave me an ear tag with a little poem she wrote in it! I think that's where my love of DIY costumes began.
POLITICS

