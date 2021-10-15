Here are the best pop culture Halloween costumes for 2021

Jewelry is often described as wearable art—but, really, why not just have both? That seems to be the thinking behind this year’s 10th anniversary of selling exhibition Salon Art + Design, at Manhattan’s Park Avenue Armory from November 11 through 15, which for the first time will showcase a sizable selection of fine jewelry alongside its blue-chip 20th-century art and some of the world’s best vintage, modern and contemporary designs.
Among the more than 50 leading art and design galleries, attendees will find jewelry firms Macklowe Gallery, Ornamentum Gallery, Didier Ltd. and Galerie Negropontes, along with Brazilian fine-jewelry designer Silvia Furmanovich,...
