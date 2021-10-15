CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steam is banning all NFTs and cryptocurrency games from its storefront

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 9 days ago
Valve Software no longer allows games with cryptocurrency, NFTs, or any blockchain technology on Steam, NME reported Friday.

Over on the Steamworks onboarding page, Valve has updated its guidelines, and there’s a new rule directly addressing and prohibiting NFTs. At the bottom of a list of “what you shouldn’t publish on Steam,” Valve added the following item.

“Applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs,” Valve said.

Several games on the platform have already been delisted and removed, including Age of Rust, a first-person adventure game that allows players to collect and solve NFTs puzzles in-game.

“Community: A few minutes ago, we were notified that [Steam] will be kicking *all blockchain games* off the platform,” Age of Rust said on Twitter. “because NFTs have value. Behind the scenes, we’ve had good communication and have been upfront with Steam.”

Valve itself has yet to issue any statement on the new rule, but it’s a pretty significant thing to add to an onboarding page.

“We chose to be upfront about blockchain gaming & NFTs. As a result, we finally lost the battle with Steam,” Age of Rust said. “While [we are] disappointed for Age of Rust being removed, the point is more to the fact that Blockchain games as whole are going to be removed. This is setback for all.”

This controversy comes only a few weeks after Valve canceled ticket sales for its annual DOTA 2 International event. However, the company is still riding a wave of positive buzz for its upcoming Steamdeck handheld.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

