Walt Breitinger: Inflation steps on the gas; Liquid fuels catch fire

A: Iowans keep getting slammed at the gas pump and when they check out at the grocery store. Inflation is climbing, pushing up prices on everyday goods and services with price increases for food, housing and energy swallowing up consumer purchasing power. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.4 percent in September from the year prior. That’s at a 13-year peak that hasn’t been reached since 2008. Gas prices have reached a seven-year high and grocery prices are surging, led by rising meat prices. Beef prices are up 17.6 percent over the last 12 months. On that particular issue, I’m working to improve the cattle markets because the independent cattle producer and consumers are getting squeezed on the margins. The federal spending spree is part of the inflation problem. In March, the partisan $2 trillion spending package chased $4 trillion already in the pandemic relief pipeline, pouring gasoline on the fires of inflation. As the economy is rebounding from the pandemic, now’s the time to tap the brakes on stimulus spending to prevent the economy from overheating. As the labor force participation rate drops and more workers are voluntarily quitting, there’s clear and present danger for stagflation to rear its head. Americans who lived through soaring inflation and painful energy prices during the Carter administration are feeling a bit of déjà vu that we can’t afford to repeat. Biden’s economy is not building back better. It’s taking us back to high prices, high taxes and high inflation. Farmland prices are setting records in Iowa, as well. Families, workers and beginning farmers are paying the price for these inflationary prices. While inflation may artificially juice stock prices on Wall Street, inflation is a particularly regressive tax that hurts most those who can afford it least, low-income and working families. It would be “fiscal insanity,” in the words of Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to unleash Uncle Sam’s fire hose on the fires of inflation with trillions of dollars in massive new spending for massive new government programs.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO