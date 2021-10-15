Camber Energy vs. PEDEVCO: Which Independent Oil and Gas Stock is a Better Buy?

The cannabis industry in the U.S. and Canada continues to expand, making Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Curaleaf (CURLF (OTC:CURLF)) interesting potential investments right now. But if you take a closer look, one company continues to grow its revenue and earnings at an enviable rate while the other is grappling with shareholder dilution and declining sales.Cannabis investors have seen a significant decline in their portfolio value this year. Cannabis stocks in the U.S. have fallen after the euphoria surrounding pot legalization seems to have taken a back seat in recent months. Last year, Joe Biden’s administration was expected to legalize, or at least decriminalize marijuana consumption at the federal level. But there has been no development on either of these fronts.

