Why Corcept Therapeutics is a Great Value Stock to Buy

There are many ways to value a stock. One way is to start by looking at the enterprise value (EV) of the company, or the total value of the business after factoring in the balance sheet. EV is then often compared to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Comparing these two numbers gives you the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, and the lower that figure is, the cheaper the stock is.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO