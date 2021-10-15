Why Corcept Therapeutics is a Great Value Stock to Buy

Rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and potential monetary policy tightening in the near term are expected to keep the stock market volatile. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound large-cap stocks CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and Walgreens Boots (WBA), which look undervalued at their current price levels. Let’s discuss.All the three major stock market indexes are on track to close the week higher. A solid start to the third-quarter earnings season has helped the indexes rally lately. According to FactSet, the third-quarter net profit margin for S&P 500 member companies is 12.3% higher than the 10.9% five-year average net profit margin.
