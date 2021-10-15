CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can someone say gumbo? Cold front to give cooler temperatures this weekend

By CASEY GISCLAIR Online Editor
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePull out the gumbo pots and make the roux. Gumbo weather is coming to Louisiana....

lafourchegazette.com

After early-week heat, cold front expected to drop temperatures for Halloween

Temperatures will be hot today and into the middle of the week. But a late-week cold front will make Halloween temperatures feel comfortable for Lafourche trick or treaters. A front will pass on Wednesday, giving us a rainy forecast for that day. But after Wednesday’s front, temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the rest of the week and weekend with low temperatures even dipping into the upper 40s on some days.
