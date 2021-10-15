Can someone say gumbo? Cold front to give cooler temperatures this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system that will hit New Mexico Tuesday will bring strong winds, colder temperatures, and rain and mountain snow to parts of the state. The warm and quiet weather Monday will be coming to an end starting Tuesday morning. A storm system will be pushing into New Mexico Tuesday morning sweeping a cold front across the state, and bringing much cooler temperatures for most Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds will also push in with this storm tomorrow. Gusts over 60 mph will be possible across the mountain peaks and onto the east slopes of the central mountains and eastern plains. While many other areas in the state could see gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. This storm will bring spotty rain chances to northern and western New Mexico, with snow above 9,000′ in the northern mountains.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO