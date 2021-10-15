CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claudio Ranieri looking to get the best out of Ismaila Sarr against Liverpool in first game in charge of Watford

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudio Ranieri admits he must devise a tactical plan to maximise the talent of Ismaila Sarr as he prepares to face...

SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

When Sarr inspired Watford to end Liverpool's 18-game winning streak

As Watford prepare to face Liverpool, BBC Sport looks back at the Hornets' 3-0 victory in 2020 which ended a run of 18 straight Premier League wins for the Reds. Watch highlights of Watford v Liverpool and all the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:30 BST on Saturday, 16 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford fullback Rose talks Ranieri impact; Liverpool clash

Watford fullback Danny Rose is looking forward to today's clash with Liverpool. Ahead of the game against the Reds, Rose explained how hungry he is to get back to work following the international break, against some of the best opposition in the division. “We are playing against a team that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Ranieri discusses Watford move; challenges players with Liverpool promise

Claudio Ranieri discusses taking the Watford job and his return to English football. Ranieri has spoken about his return to English football after his time with Sampdoria. Leicester City's Premier League title winner has promised to pay for dinner for his new Watford players, should they keep a clean sheet against Liverpool in his first game in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Claudio Ranieri says prime precedence is maintaining Watford in Premier League as he needs former participant Xisco Munoz properly following shock sacking – ‘Now we have to be protected’

Claudio Ranieri insists his primary intention at Watford is to maintain them within the Premier League. The Italian changed Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Street after the Spaniard was sacked having picked up seven factors from the opening seven video games of the season. Ranieri, who turns 70 subsequent week, additionally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Claudio Ranieri: I’m not concerned about the Watford board’s methods

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is not concerned about the trigger-happy methods of his new employers as he targets Premier League survival. The Italian, who turns 70 next week, has replaced Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Road after the Spaniard was sacked for picking up seven points from the opening seven games of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Liverpool: Last time out

Watford host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. In February 2020, a rampant Watford ended Liverpool's hopes of remaining unbeaten for an entire Premier League season in sensational style with a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri: I carry the flag for all Tinkerman!

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is happy to be still known as 'Tinkerman'. This is Ranieri's fourth job in English football. There were four years at Chelsea from 2000 when he was dubbed the Tinkerman because of his habit of constantly making changes to the team and the formation jarred with a consensus that the best approach was to have a settled side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Nkoulou ruled out of Liverpool game as Watford give Etebo update

The African stars will not be on parade when the Hornets square up against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on Saturday. Watford have confirmed that new signing Nicolas Nkoulou will not make his debut against Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League encounter. The former Cameroon international centre-back joined the Vicarage Road outfit on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

