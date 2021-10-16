Most exemptions from COVID vaccine mandate granted in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County announced that indoor mask requirements will be eased in some settings where everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in November. Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer, said the easing of requirements comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined following the Delta variant surge over the summer. “We’re in a safer place than we were two months ago,” Farnitano said. Starting November 1, spaces such as offices, gyms, employee commuter vehicles, college classes and religious gatherings would be exempt from wearing masks indoors if the employer, group or host...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO