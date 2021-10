Josie Zapata and her friends and neighbors Rosanna and Louis Lievanos, have things in common; an alleyway, and sadly, having lost people to COVID-19. To stay positive, they came together and transformed the alleyway into an art gallery. Over time more friends and neighbors have joined to contribute, resulting in a new sense of community, that not only was affected by the pandemic but has become less common in our modern age.

