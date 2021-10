In this week’s edition of our AFC East Preview, the Miami Dolphins look to halt a five-game losing skid and take on an Atlanta Falcons team that is coming off a victory against a fellow AFC East squad in the New York Jets. Speaking of Gang Green, New York is headed to Foxborough to take on Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots for the second time this season, marking the first conclusion of a 2021 AFC East rivalry series. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, will be licking their wounds from last Sunday’s heartbreaking loss while on a bye before next week’s Halloween showdown with the Dolphins.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO